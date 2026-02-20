Priyanka Gandhi slams Assam CM over attacks on Gaurav Gogoi, calls it ‘Wrong Politics’

Guwahati, Feb 20: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his repeated remarks against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi over alleged Pakistan links, calling such personal attacks “wrong politics”.

Addressing the press after paying homage to late singer Zubeen Garg at ‘Zubeen Khetra’ in Sonapur, Vadra said dragging a political leader’s family and children into public discourse was unacceptable.

“There are two types of leaders in politics, one who does positive politics and the other who does polarisation. Gaurav Gogoi is doing the politics of love. That is why such attacks are taking place. But attacks on him and his family are wrong. Nobody should target the family and children of a political leader,” she said.

She further urged the chief minister to focus on pressing public concerns instead of engaging in personal allegations. “The government should talk about the youth and women of the state who are looking for jobs,” the Wayanad MP said.

Responding to questions on allegations related to asset build-up against the chief minister, Vadra claimed that the people of Assam were already aware of such issues. “People are watching what is happening. They are tired of how the state’s resources are going to big industrialists and one family. Corruption is increasing, and it is a betrayal of the people,” she alleged.

Clarifying the purpose of her visit to ‘Zubeen Khetra’, Vadra said it was purely to pay tribute to the popular singer and had no political intent. She added that the late musician was respected across political lines.

“Zubeen Garg was above politics. His cremation ground should remain a sacred place and should not be used for political gain,” she said.

With inputs from PTI