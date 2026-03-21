Zubeen Garg case: Shyamkanu Mahanta, Amritprava Mahanta seek discharge plea time

Guwahati, March 21: Accused in the Zubeen Garg death case Shyamkanu Mahanta today prayed for time for filing application for discharge.

The Sessions Judge allowed him time till the next date of hearing – March 30.

Today, the Special Public Prosecutor completed his submission on consideration of charge of all the accused persons as well as on all the pending petitions filed by the accused persons for their discharge.

Discharge applications were filed by accused Paresh Baishya, Nandeswar Borah, Sandipon Garg, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Siddhartha Sharma and Amritprava Mahanta.

The case was fixed today for further hearing on the part of the Special PP on framing of charge and for hearing on the charge from defence side. All the accused were produced from jail custody through video conference and were remanded back till the next date.