BJP unveils 31-point Sankalp Patra: Key details on jobs, UCC, free education

Guwahati, March 31: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, released its Sankalp Patra for the April-9 Assam Assembly elections, outlining a broad development agenda centred on economic growth, welfare expansion and governance reforms.

The manifesto was unveiled at Vajpayee Bhawan in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state BJP president Dilip Saikia, among other senior leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Sitharaman said the document lists 31 key commitments aimed at building a “secure, developed and self-reliant Assam”, rooted in the party’s governance record over the past decade.

“The Sankalp Patra is not merely a list of promises; it is a roadmap backed by a decade of delivery, accountability and measurable progress,” she said.

Highlighting economic growth under BJP rule, Sitharaman noted that Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has risen from Rs 2.24 lakh crore in 2015–16 to Rs 7.41 lakh crore in 2025–26, marking more than a threefold increase.

She added that per capita income has improved significantly, while the state’s share of central taxes has increased from around Rs 10,000 crore annually during the Congress period to nearly Rs 50,000 crore now.

According to the Finance Minister, total central transfers to Assam since 2014 stand at Rs 5.61 lakh crore, including Rs 3.12 lakh crore in tax devolution and Rs 2.49 lakh crore in grants.

She also pointed to improvements in infrastructure and public service delivery, citing a rise in rural tap water coverage from 1.76% in 2019 to over 81% under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“Development on this scale is possible only when there is peace and stability. Assam today stands as a testament to both,” she said.

Drawing a political contrast, Sitharaman criticised the Congress for what she described as a lack of sustained focus on the Northeast, asserting that the current growth reflects a strong Centre-state partnership under a “double-engine” government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the manifesto builds on the government’s achievements and lays out a forward-looking vision.

“This Sankalp Patra is a vision document for Assam’s future. It balances development, welfare and strong governance while safeguarding the identity and rights of our people,” he said.

Key Highlights of BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’

• Rs 5 lakh crore investment push for infrastructure and connectivity

• Rs 18,000 crore earmarked for flood control measures

• 2 lakh government jobs promised; support for 10 lakh entrepreneurs

• Commitment to protect indigenous land, culture and heritage

• Measures to detect, deport illegal immigrants; reclaim encroached land

• Proposal for Uniform Civil Code and stricter anti-infiltration laws

• Free essential commodities for economically weaker families

• Orunodoi scheme expansion with aid up to Rs 3,000 per month

• Rs 25,000 one-time assistance for 40 lakh women

• Free education from pre-primary to university level

• Medical, engineering colleges and a university planned in every district