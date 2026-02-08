‘Global conspiracy’: Assam CM flags IB-quoted Elizabeth Gogoi report sent to Pak

Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, disclosed findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe which, according to his government, point to a larger foreign-linked effort to influence India’s internal political and policy discourse.

The Assam Cabinet has decided to transfer the case to the Ministry of Home Affairs, citing jurisdictional limitations and the need for a central agency-led investigation.

Addressing a detailed press conference at Loksewa Bhawan, Sarma said the core document examined by the SIT is a 45-page report of 2014 by Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, which was shared with Pakistan-based not-for-profit organisation, Lead Pakistan.

Crucially, Sarma clarified that the concern arises from the fact that Elizabeth Gogoi’s report itself quoted Intelligence Bureau (IB) assessments while analysing India’s political environment following the change of government at the Centre in 2014.

“The issue is that the document prepared by Elizabeth Gogoi and sent to a Pakistan-based organisation quoted IB assessments and used them to build a political and strategic narrative about India", Sarma stated.

According to the Chief Minister, the report discussed the post-2014 political climate and concluded that “conventional engagement” with India’s central government “would no longer be effective”.

It proposed a revised operational approach described as “low reach, low visibility”, recommending that activities be routed through municipal bodies, state governments, and sub-national institutions while bypassing the Union government.

The report, Sarma said, went beyond climate or development-related analysis and ventured into India’s internal governance, political strategy, and social dynamics, raising red flags due to the foreign destination of the document.

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh & Pakistan-based influence network

The SIT has established that the report was submitted to Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a Pakistani national described by the Assam government as an influential figure associated with Pakistan’s Planning Commission and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Lead Pakistan, the Chief Minister said.

Sarma alleged that Sheikh has consistently taken positions critical of India on issues such as Assam, NRC, inter-faith marriage, communal relations, and internal security, while strongly advocating Pakistan’s stance on the Indus Waters Treaty under the banner of climate activism.

“These writings and social media posts show a pattern. They portray India as discriminatory, question Assam’s place within India, and push narratives aligned with Pakistan’s political interests. This is not neutral environmental advocacy,” he said.

The SIT has documented that following the initiation of the investigation, Sheikh deleted several posts and articles related to India and Assam. “Normally, a state police investigation would not provoke such deletions,” Sarma said, adding that the action “raises serious suspicion.”

Financial trail & Lead India linkages

The SIT also examined the financial and organisational links between Lead Pakistan and Lead India, particularly during the period Elizabeth Gogoi was associated with the network.

According to Sarma, Lead India received funds from Lead Pakistan during that period, and Elizabeth Gogoi’s salary was paid from Pakistan-origin funds, even while she was based in India and reporting to Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

The SIT has flagged this arrangement as highly unusual, noting that Pakistani NGOs are ordinarily prohibited from funding Indian organisations under India’s foreign contribution framework.

“This appears to be an exceptional case,” Sarma said, adding that such transactions would have required clearances that are “extremely difficult, if not impossible,” without involvement of additional facilitators.

Travel patterns & cross-border movement

The SIT has also documented multiple trips made by Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi to Pakistan, including travel via the Attari land route, as well as frequent visits to India by Ali Tauqeer Sheikh during the period.

Sarma noted that Sheikh stopped visiting India after 2014. The investigation has also examined trips allegedly sponsored by Lead Pakistan and interactions with employees of Sheikh-led organisations, during which, Sarma claimed, Sheikh displayed a consistent tendency to demean Indian culture and institutions.

Gaurav Gogoi’s 2013 Pakistan visit under scrutiny

Sarma also raised questions over Gaurav Gogoi’s December 2013 visit to Pakistan. According to the Chief Minister, Gogoi publicly stated that he visited Pakistan because his wife was working there.

However, records examined by the SIT indicate that Elizabeth Gogoi had returned to India in mid-2012, nearly 21 months before the visit.

The SIT has further flagged that Gogoi’s visa was initially issued for Lahore but later extended to Islamabad and Karachi through a special letter from Pakistan’s Interior Ministry. “This suggests official-level facilitation,” Sarma alleged.

Following his return, Gogoi, then a newly elected MP, raised several parliamentary questions related to defence preparedness, military capabilities, and strategic assets.

“While Members of Parliament have the right to ask questions, the timing and nature of these queries warrant closer examination,” Sarma said.

Citizenship & affidavit issues

The Chief Minister also referred to inconsistencies flagged by the SIT regarding foreign bank accounts and citizenship disclosures.

He alleged that Elizabeth maintained a Pakistan bank account that was not disclosed in affidavits and raised questions about the citizenship status of Gogoi’s family members.

Drawing a political comparison, Sarma said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ensured his children remained Indian citizens, and suggested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should “seek clarity” on the matter within his party.

Case transferred to Centre

Citing the Assam Police’s limited jurisdiction in probing foreign nationals, overseas financial flows, and international coordination, the Assam Cabinet decided to transfer the case to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“We have not interrogated Gaurav Gogoi because he is a sitting Member of Parliament. If the central government directs us to do so, we will fully cooperate. Arrest at this stage would be premature and politically sensitive,” Sarma said.

The SIT has already recommended specific legal provisions under which action may be initiated. Sarma said further investigation by central agencies is essential for a “logical and lawful conclusion.”

Gaurav hits back

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Gaurav Gogoi took to microblogging site, dismissing the press conference as “bogus” and accusing the Chief Minister of indulging in political theatrics.





I pity the journalists from Delhi and Assam who had to suffer the most flop press conference of the century. This was worse than a C grade cinema. Most mindless and bogus points offered by the so called political shrewd Chief Minister. This #SuperFlop is in contrast to our… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 8, 2026





The Assam government said it delayed making the findings public earlier due to a sensitive period following the death of Assam icon Zubeen Garg on September 19, but decided to proceed now citing national interest.

As the matter will now be transferred to the Centre, the Assam government has reiterated that the central issue remains the Elizabeth Gogoi-authored report quoting Intelligence Bureau assessments and its transmission to a Pakistan-based organisation, which it views as a serious national security concern.