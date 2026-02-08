Need for Interpol help prompts Assam cabinet to send Gogoi ‘Pak link’ case to MHA

Guwahati, Feb 8: The Assam cabinet has decided to refer the case of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's alleged Pakistan links to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, on Sunday.

Addressing the press at Loksewa Bhawan, Sarma maintained that there are "three key players" in the case, including an MP, his British wife and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

"The Assam government had constituted an SIT to inquire into the alleged anti-India conspiracy of Sheikh in connivance with a British citizen and an MP. Keeping in mind the seriousness of the matter, it was decided to hand it over to the MHA," Sarma said.

He said that "sensitive information and materials" have been obtained by the SIT from various sources, though it was not possible for the state-level investigating agency to take the probe forward beyond a point.

"The SIT report and the case registered on the basis of which the probe was conducted will be forwarded to the MHA. It can use any of its investigating agencies to take it forward," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the cabinet is of the view that the case "involves national security and is not a personal one, with three players involved."

"Help from the Interpol is required. Sensitive information from the central government and Parliament is required. As such, it was decided to entrust the case to a central government agency as selected by the MHA," Sarma said.

Sarma cited the instance that "there was proof" of one of the involved persons going to Pakistan between 2012 and 2016, but the Assam Police cannot collect telephonic evidence, "which can be done by a central agency".

"The government of Assam has conducted a very good investigation. But, it is not enough as foreign nationals are involved," he added.

Sarma and the BJP have been attacking Gogoi, who also heads the state Congress, over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

The state government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a case of alleged interference of Sheikh, who was claimed to have links with Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn, in India's internal affairs.

The SIT submitted its report to Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, on September 10, the date initially set by the chief minister for providing evidence to support his accusations against Gogoi

The CM claimed that information about the MP's visit to Pakistan was not shared with the central government, adding that he had "blacked out" of social media for the duration of his stay in the neighbouring country.

Gogoi has maintained that Sarma's remarks were "ridiculous, baseless, insane and nonsense", and that he was behaving like an "IT cell troll" without talking facts.

Sarma also did not rule out the "angle of religious conversion", though he refused to share details.

