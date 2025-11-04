Uriamghat up in arms over alleged Naga incursions, demand border safety

Uriamghat, Nov 4: Anger simmered over in Uriamghat along the Assam–Nagaland border as hundreds of residents took to the streets, accusing the Assam government of failing to protect their land, forest resources and lives from repeated incursions by suspected Naga insurgents.

The protest, held at the Uriamghat public bus stand playground, drew a massive turnout, with participants waving placards demanding a “permanent resolution” to the long-standing border dispute and “safety for border residents”.

The agitation saw participation from several influential student and community groups, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Chutiya Student Union, Tea Tribe Student Union, and Tai Ahom Student Union.

The protesters alleged that despite repeated appeals, both the Assam and Nagaland administrations had failed to act against continued aggression and illegal logging in the border areas.

“We have seen Naga miscreants causing unrest since our childhood, but the government has failed to solve this issue permanently,” said Bikash Bora, president of AASU’s Dhansiri sub-division.

The outburst follows a recent incident in which suspected Naga militants allegedly felled thousands of trees planted by the Assam government in the Rengma and Sonaribil forest areas.

The trees had been part of a reforestation drive after eviction operations to clear encroachments. Locals claim that neither state government responded, allowing the destruction to continue unchecked.

“When the Nagas destroyed thousands of saplings in Uriamghat, the governments and even the CRPF did nothing. We want assurance that not an inch of Assam’s land goes to Nagaland,” Bora said, his voice echoing the crowd’s frustration.

Other student leaders accused the administration of “total apathy”, saying the Sarupathar subdivision authorities had failed to respond despite multiple incidents.

“The Assam government takes no concrete action. We want a permanent solution to this crisis,” said another protester.

Many also accused CRPF personnel deployed in the area of corruption, demanding their replacement with the Assam Battalion.

“We don’t feel protected by the CRPF. They even take monthly payments from local businesses. We have a police station here, but we need personnel who actually safeguard our lives and property,” alleged one protester.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via Co-District Commissioner, the protesters listed eight key demands, including a permanent resolution of the Assam–Nagaland border dispute, enhanced protection of lives and property across all three border sectors (A, B and C), prevention of insurgent incursions and the establishment of Assam Battalion camps at key points.

They also urged the relocation of the CRPF camp from its current site in Uriamghat and the appointment of permanent border magistrates in all sectors under Golaghat district.

Residents expressed disillusionment with the Chief Minister’s earlier assurance during his visit to Uriamghat that “no land of Assam will go to Nagaland”.

“We appreciated the eviction drives, but now Naga miscreants are back, grabbing land again. Border Protection Minister Atul Bora has never visited this area or taken any action. How much longer must we suffer?” asked a local resident.

Meanwhile, adding to the tense atmosphere, security forces on Tuesday recovered a 1.2-kg rhino horn from the residence of Majibur Rahman in Chetia village, near the CRPF 155(D) camp in Uriamghat.

Police said Rahman admitted to having purchased the horn in Nagaon for resale in Nagaland. An investigation into the case has been launched by Uriamghat Police.