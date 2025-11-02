Uriamghat protests intensify over alleged Naga attack; locals slam govt inaction

Dergaon, Nov 2: Protests against the Assam government are continuing in the Uriamghat area after the Naga miscreants attacked a forested area in the Rengma forest range along the Assam-Nagaland border on October 29.

Amidst the public protests against the alleged partiality of the neutral force engaged in the area, the Sector Commandant of 142 CRPF, Euithuliu Newmai, was transferred on October 30.

On the other hand, the alleged indifferent role of the Assam government is questioned by the residents of the periphery and the different organizations in the areas, as well as in the district.

Thousands of Uriam saplings planted by the Assam government in the evicted areas were cut down by the miscreants. Trees planted by the forest department in the Uriamghat Sonaribil area along the Assam-Nagaland border were cut down allegedly by the Naga miscreants. The Nagaland administration also allegedly played a key role.

On Saturday, the Dhansiri Subdivisional Students’ Union staged a sit-in protest at Sarupathar. The students were protesting against the failure of the Assam government to protect the land, forest and the life and property of the people of Assam from the clutches of Naga miscreants and demanded immediate action in this regard.

Holding placards in their hands, the students chanted slogans like ‘Solve the Assam-Nagaland border problem permanently’, ‘Protect the lives and properties of the border dwellers’, and ‘Protect the land of Assam’. They strongly criticized the Assam government for not taking action against the Naga miscreants.

By Correspondent