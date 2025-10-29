Fresh tension on Assam–Nagaland border as miscreants uproot saplings in Uriamghat

Uriamghat, Oct 29: Tensions have resurfaced along the Assam–Nagaland border after suspected Naga miscreants allegedly uprooted newly planted saplings in the Rengma Reserved Forest near Uriamghat in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday.

According to local residents, over 200 individuals from Nagaland reportedly entered the Sonaribil area and cut down the saplings using sharp weapons. Some of them were armed and arrived in multiple vehicles, villagers claimed.

“Around 200–300 people from the Naga side came with guns and vehicles. They cut down the saplings we had planted under police supervision. They warned us not to plant trees here again and threatened retaliation if we did,” said a resident of a nearby village.

Another villager alleged, “The CRPF personnel deployed nearby saw what was happening but did nothing. They came in around 40-50 vehicles from villages such as Liphian Basti and Khita Basti in Wokha district.”

Despite repeated complaints, locals claimed there was no immediate intervention from the Assam administration. They now fear that if swift action is not taken, the situation could escalate into a larger confrontation.

The saplings had been planted by the Forest Department on August 9 as part of a major reforestation drive launched by the Assam government to restore greenery in the border belt after reclaiming encroached land.

In the first phase, plantation drives were carried out across 1,000 bighas, with 60 hectares covered on the inaugural day.

Senior officials, including Special Chief Secretary MK Yadava, Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, and Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh, were present at the launch.

The government’s long-term vision is to transform the Sonaribil area into a lush green forest zone and a future eco-tourism destination. However, locals now fear that renewed unrest could derail the initiative.

Border disputes between Assam and Nagaland have persisted for decades, particularly in areas such as Uriamghat, Merapani, and other parts of the Rengma forest zone, where territorial claims often lead to tension and sporadic violence.