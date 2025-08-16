Assam, Nagaland CMs likely to visit Uriamghat amid post-eviction land grab tensions

Jorhat, Aug 16: Amid renewed tensions over post-eviction land grabbing along the Assam–Nagaland border in Golaghat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart, Neiphiu Rio are expected to visit the eviction sites in the coming days.

Making the announcement on Saturday, Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan said, “Very soon the Chief Minister will visit the Rengma Reserve Forest and participate in the plantation drive. We will also invite the Chief Minister of Nagaland.”

Earlier in the day, Phukan inspected the evicted sites to review preparations. He also confirmed that the second phase of the eviction drive in Rengma forest area will begin on August 18, following the completion of the first phase last month.

“In total, we expect the 11,000 bighas of reclaimed land to be transformed into a forest soon,” he added.

The upcoming eviction will cover Ranangar, Hatidubi, Haldhibari, Durgapur, and No.1 Madhupur areas under the Rengma Reserve Forest.

The first phase of eviction, carried out in Sonaribil on July 29, managed to clear about 8,900 bighas of land. This was followed by a large-scale afforestation programme launched on August 9.

Meanwhile, tensions along the Assam–Nagaland border in the region escalated on Independence Day after three Assamese youth were allegedly assaulted and shot by armed Naga miscreants in Merapani, Golaghat district.

The victims—Prakash Boro, Simasat Basumatari, and Kushol Basumatary—were returning from a picnic in Nagaland’s Runibasti with four others when they were stopped and attacked after being asked to produce identity documents.

A swift joint operation by Nagaland Police, CRPF, and Golaghat Police on Saturday led to the arrest of three accused.

For decades, the 512-km Assam–Nagaland boundary has remained unsettled, frequently witnessing violent flare-ups over land, resources, and encroachment.