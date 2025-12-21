PM targets Congress over ‘vote-bank politics’ at Namrup fertiliser plant launch

Namrup, Dec 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of protecting illegal Bangladesh infiltrators and opposing voter list "purification", while laying the foundation stone of a Rs 10,601-crore ammonia-urea plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh district, on Sunday.

Addressing a large gathering after performing the bhoomi puja of the project, Modi said, “We need to save Assam from Congress’ vote-bank politics and appeasement. That is why they oppose voter list purification and every major development work carried out by the BJP."

Modi contrasted his government’s approach with that of previous Congress regimes, asserting that Assam and the Northeast were neglected for decades.

“Namrup was once the centre of fertiliser production and a symbol of hope for farmers. But outdated technology and Congress’ indifference led to reduced output and eventual closure, causing distress to farmers across the Northeast and the country,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre's farmer-centric policies, Modi said the new Namrup plant would ensure affordable fertilisers, increased domestic production and reduced logistics costs.

“We import urea at high prices, subsidise it heavily and provide it to farmers at around Rs 300 per bag. The burden is borne by the government so that farmers are protected,” he said, adding that domestic capacity must rise to around 380 lakh metric tonnes annually.

He also cited flagship schemes such as PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, under which nearly Rs 4 lakh crore has been transferred directly to farmers’ accounts, along with new initiatives like PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana and Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission.

Modi said Kisan Credit Cards have benefitted fish and poultry farmers, with credit flow crossing Rs 10 lakh crore this year.

Reiterating broader socio-economic change, the Prime Minister said 25 crore people have moved out of poverty nationwide, creating a new middle class.

“What was once considered a luxury like bikes and refrigerators is now common in villages because the poor are empowered through government schemes,” he said.

The Prime Minister also underlined Assam’s strategic importance, citing infrastructure projects ranging from airports and highways to energy and fertiliser units.

Referring to global recognition, Modi recalled gifting Assam black tea to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Delhi.

The Namrup project will be implemented by Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd (AVFCCL), which will have an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes and is scheduled for commissioning in 2030.

AVFCCL is a joint venture of the Assam government, Oil India, National Fertilisers Ltd, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd and Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd.

In the same event, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the people of Assam had demanded the revival of the Namrup fertiliser plant for over four decades.

“Student bodies, workers’ unions and organisations repeatedly appealed, but the Congress ignored the demand. Even in 2006, when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister and an MP from Assam, the issue was raised but never acted upon. Today, Modi himself has come to lay the foundation stone of a Rs 10,000-crore project,” Sonowal said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the project reflected Modi’s belief that Assam’s natural resources should benefit its people.

“The state will get a 40% share in this project. From Namrup fertiliser revival to Numaligarh expansion, airports, tunnels, corridors, power projects and medical colleges, these are transformative works initiated under Modi’s leadership,” Sarma said.