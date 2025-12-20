BJP fixing Congress’ mistakes in Assam: PM Modi in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, attacked the Congress for "neglecting" Assam and the Northeast during its rule, and asserted that the BJP government was correcting "mistakes" the Grand Old Party kept making in the region for decades.

Addressing a rally after inaugurating a new terminal of the Guwahati airport, Modi alleged that the development of Assam and the Northeast was “never a part” of the Congress agenda.

"The Congress gave protection to infiltrators who grabbed forests and land, threatening the security and identity of Assam... The BJP government has been correcting mistakes the Congress kept making for decades in the northeast," the PM asserted.

Modi said the Election Commission started the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to ensure infiltrators are kept out of the poll process, "but 'deshdrohis' (traitors) were trying to protect them".

"The Centre is taking strict steps to stop infiltration," he said. The Prime Minister said development under the BJP's double-engine government "flows unabated" in Assam, just as the flow of the mighty Brahmaputra river.

"My attachment to the land of Assam inspires me, gives me strength for development of region. Assam and the entire Northeast is becoming the gateway to India's development. Every state, each region of the country has an important role to play in the mission of a developed India," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that in the six decades following Independence, only three bridges were built over the Brahmaputra, whereas four new bridges have been constructed in the last decade alone.

This enhanced connectivity, he said, “has emerged as a major catalyst for economic growth, mobility and regional integration in Assam”.

After the address, the Prime Minister began a massive roadshow from outside Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai on National Highway 27.

Cultural troupes of nearly all communities of the state performed along the route as thousands gathered along the 3.8-km route to have a glimpse of the PM Modi.

The roadshow will conclude at the state BJP headquarters near Basistha Chariali, where the Prime Minister is expected to speak to party workers with 2026 Assembly polls in the agenda.

Meanwhile, the state BJP office in Assam has been decked up to welcome PM Narendra Modi. "This is the first time that a Prime Minister will be visiting our state party office. We are looking forward to welcoming him," said state BJP chief, Dilip Saikia.

State BJP spokesperson Dewan Dhruba Jyoti Maral said about 280 party leaders will be present in the closed-door meeting. He said the invitees include former state party presidents, former and incumbent MPs, ministers, MLAs.

PTI