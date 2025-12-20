PM Modi opens Guwahati T2, pitches Assam as gateway to Viksit Bharat by 2047

Guwahati, Dec 20: The Northeast stepped into a new aviation era on Saturday as the much-anticipated Integrated Terminal 2 of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport was opened to the public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing thousands of people who had gathered near the airport, the Prime Minister framed the expansion as a critical link in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He described the Northeast as a “central pillar” of the country’s development and a region poised to play a defining role in India’s economic and connectivity ambitions.

The atmosphere around the airport was celebratory as the Prime Minister spoke of improved connectivity, infrastructure-led growth and the opportunities the new terminal would unlock for Assam and neighbouring states.

Beginning his address in Assamese, Modi greeted the gathering with references to the region’s cultural ethos and quoted a line from Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song ‘Luitor Parore’, drawing applause from the audience.

He described the new terminal as “not just a development for Assam, but for the entire Northeast,” and expressed gratitude to the people of the state and the country for their support.

“The development of the Northeast is no longer optional, but a requirement and a duty,” the Prime Minister said, adding that over the last 11 years, investments worth several lakh crore rupees have transformed Assam’s infrastructure landscape.





PM Modi poses with the newly inaugurated statue of Gopinath Bordoloi, on Saturday. (Photo - @himantabiswa / X)

Modi recalled how bamboo was earlier classified as a tree, restricting its use. “We corrected that mistake by recognising bamboo as grass, opening new possibilities for livelihoods and sustainable construction,” he said, adding that such reforms enabled the nature-themed design of the terminal.

With a capacity of over 1.3 crore passengers per year, the terminal is expected to significantly raise Guwahati’s stature as one of India’s busiest airports and position the city as the aviation hub of the Northeast and a gateway to Southeast Asia under the Act East Policy.

In a sharp political attack, the Prime Minister also accused the Congress of historically neglecting Assam and the Northeast.

“There was a time when they questioned why the region even needed advanced airports and railways. We are correcting the mistakes of those governments,” he said, adding that he personally feels “at home” whenever he visits the Northeast.

Modi also highlighted governance reforms, claiming that Assam has become one of the leading states to install over 50 lakh prepaid electricity meters, and ensured transparent recruitment.

“Earlier, government jobs were synonymous with bribes. Today, thousands of youths are getting jobs without paying a single rupee,” he said.

Referring to cultural milestones, the Prime Minister recalled how 11,000 artistes performed Bihu together at Guwahati’s stadium on April 13 last year, creating a Guinness World Record. “Assam is making records in culture, connectivity and confidence,” he remarked.

Earlier in the day, Modi also paid rich tributes to Assam’s first Chief Minister Gopinath Bordoloi, whose 80-foot statue was unveiled outside the airport complex.

He credited Bordoloi’s courage for ensuring that Assam remained part of India during Partition, even as he defied pressures within his own party.

“The Congress and the Muslim League were working towards Partition, and Assam could have gone to East Pakistan. Bordoloi stood firm,” Modi said, adding that it was only under a BJP-led government that Bordoloi was honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

Touching upon demographic and security concerns, the Prime Minister said the current Assam government is acting firmly against infiltration and radical elements, while accusing the Congress of defending such forces in courts. He urged the people of Assam to remain vigilant and protect the legacy Bordoloi fought for.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the new terminal would open doors of opportunity for Assam’s youth. “Where airports are built, corporates come, tourism grows and employment increases. Guwahati is among the busiest airports in the country, and this terminal strengthens India’s fast-growing aviation sector,” he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the day “a proud moment” for the state. He said the airport would soon emerge as one of the most beautiful in the world and announced plans for an aero city on 60 acres, including hotels, a convention centre, MRO units and a simulation centre.

“We aim to inaugurate a third terminal by 2027, much ahead of the original 2032 target,” Sarma said, while also highlighting the Adani Group’s proposed Rs 1 lakh crore investment in Assam.

Following the inauguration, Modi embarked on a 3.8-km roadshow through Guwahati, witnessing a vibrant display of Assam’s ethnic diversity.

According to BJP leaders, over 50,000 people lined up along the route, while hundreds of artistes performed traditional dances, music and indigenous art forms on specially erected platforms.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Assam, during which he is scheduled to launch projects worth around Rs 15,600 crore, reinforcing his message that a Viksit Assam will pave the way for a Viksit Bharat.