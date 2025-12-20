Northeast's aviation takes flight with Guwahati's new terminal

I am often intrigued by how some of the most romantic notions and aspirations of our younger years transition into the mundane affairs of adult life. In our busy schedules, we tend to forget that many of our routine experiences and possessions today were once distant dreams.

Air travel is one such activity that has now become an integral part of my life, owing to the opportunities to serve our people and the nation. Growing up, however, an aeroplane flying past our tiny house in the small town of Margherita was an object of sheer curiosity and aspiration.

Over time, that aspiration evolved - from wishing merely to see an aircraft up close to wanting to fly in one. I still remember the nervous preparations in the hours leading up to my first flight, including a briefing from a friend on how to fasten a seat belt inside a plane.

Years have passed since that moment, and today we, the people of Assam and the entire northeastern region, are fastening our seat belts for a new era in aviation.

The inauguration of Terminal 2 of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) marks the beginning of a new phase of connectivity and growth for Assam and the North East. What makes the occasion even more special is that the terminal is being inaugurated by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

For a leader who has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the region’s progress, the opening of this state-of-the-art airport terminal is another clear statement of intent.

The Modi government’s commitment to aviation growth in the region has already yielded remarkable results. Under the UDAN regional air connectivity scheme, the number of airports in the country has increased from 74 to 160.

In the North East, the number of operational airports has risen from nine in 2014 to 16 at present. The region has also recorded nearly a two-fold increase in aircraft movements - from 51,000 in 2014 to over 96,000 in 2024.

A notable aspect of this growth is the five-fold increase in international traffic from Guwahati in the past year, highlighting Assam’s potential to emerge as a key gateway under India’s Act East policy.

While these statistics put the story of progress in perspective, what is even more significant is how this growth has empowered ordinary citizens to spread their wings.

Whether it is a family in Dibrugarh flying to visit relatives in Agartala or a student from Guwahati taking a flight to pursue studies at Lakhimpur Medical College, improved aviation infrastructure has reduced distances between places and people. It has spurred economic activity, promoted tourism, eased access to healthcare, facilitated academic and professional exchanges, and brought families closer.

The opening of Terminal 2 at Guwahati airport is another pivotal milestone in the development journey of the North East.

Designed to meet the soaring aspirations of the region, the new terminal will double the airport’s passenger-handling capacity to 13.1 million travellers annually. From the outset, it was envisioned as a facility with state-of-the-art infrastructure to ensure efficient and comfortable travel.

Equally important is how the terminal reflects the cultural identity of Assam and the North East. The extensive use of locally sourced, sustainable materials, including several varieties of bamboo, mirrors the region’s traditional emphasis on sustainability.

The unique design, inspired by the ‘Kopou Phool’ or Foxtail Orchid, is bound to leave a lasting impression on visitors to our beautiful land. As the number of visitors continues to grow, I am confident that the stories of our region will grow with them.

Pabitra Margherita