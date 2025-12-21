PM to lay foundation for Kaziranga corridor, Kokrajhar–Gelephu rail link in January

Guwahati, Dec 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for the 32-km elevated corridor through Kaziranga National Park and the new Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway link in January, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma yesterday.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had approved the elevated corridor project in the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section totalling 85.675 km at a cost Rs 6957 crore. The project now is in the tendering stage.

The 69-km proposed railway line between Kokrajhar and Gelephu will be the first rail link between India and Bhutan.

Addressing the gathering on the inauguration of the new airport terminal, Sarma said an aero hub is coming up in 60-acre land near the Guwahati airport. “It will house hotels, convention centre, pilot training simulation centres, etc,” he said.

In February, the PM is likely to visit again to inaugurate the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge and lay the foundation stone for the greenfield airport at Dolu in Cachar.

“The Civil Aviation Ministry said they are planning for another terminal at the Guwahati airport in 2032. But I believe that going by the pace at which the State is developing, the requirement may arise as early as 2028,” Sarma said.