On first Assam BJP HQ visit, PM Modi blends in with party workers, talks polls

Guwahati, Dec 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, chaired a strategic meeting with party leaders at the Assam BJP headquarters as part of preparations for next year’s Assembly elections.

Modi also discussed issues ranging from strengthening the party’s organisational base, well-being of senior leaders to public perception of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government during the interaction at the headquarters in Basistha, Guwahati.

During the nearly hour-long visit to Vajpayee Bhawan, Modi also sought feedback from the state leadership on how the government was faring in the eyes of the public.

“There was no formality involved. He was just like a party member interacting with another member,” veteran party leader and former state BJP president Narayan Borkotoky told the press, after the meeting.

“He spoke in detail on how to prepare for the elections,” Borkotoky added, referring to the state polls due early next year, when the BJP will be seeking a third successive term in Assam.

Another party leader present at the interaction, who did not wish to be named, said the Prime Minister spoke on a range of issues.

“He did not sit on the dais. He came as a party worker and sat among us, interacting with all,” the leader said.

Modi also enquired about the well-being of senior leaders present at the meeting.

“He wanted to know how the election preparations were progressing, how the organisation was functioning, and what the public perception of the government was,” the leader added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister reached Vajpayee Bhawan after leading a massive 3.8-km-long roadshow from Sarusajai.

PTI