Meghalaya coal mine blast: Death toll rises to 30; HC seeks report in 10 days

Shillong, Feb 10: The death toll in the coal mine blast in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district rose to 30 on Tuesday after two more injured workers succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Assam.

Both victims were residents of Katigorah in Assam’s Cachar district and were undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

“Two persons injured in the coal mine blast died at SMCH on Monday night. They have been identified as Ramchandra Baishnab and Nimaruddin,” a health department official said on Tuesday.

A day earlier, another victim, Raju Tamang (34), had died of burn injuries at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.

Meanwhile, sources said rescue operations at the blast site were called off on Monday evening following the recovery of bodies.

The Meghalaya High Court has expressed grave concern over rampant illegal coal mining in the district while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation on Monday and warned that accountability would be fixed.

A division bench comprising Justice H. S. Thangkhiew and Justice W. Diengdoh directed the state government to submit a detailed report within 10 days on the steps taken against illegal rat-hole mining across East Jaintia Hills, including the seizure of mining equipment and arrests made.

The High Court also directed that the report include details of an earlier incident on January 14, 2026, at Thangsko, where a labourer from Assam died, pointing to repeated violations and continued illegal mining at the same location.

The bench took note of the 36th interim report submitted by a committee headed by Justice (Retd) B. P. Katakey, which inspected the accident site at Mynsngat-Thangsko.

The report, supported by photographs, documented rampant illegal coal mining in adjoining areas, including Mopala and Sakhain villages, and nearby locations.

Mining activities were being carried out “with impunity to the orders of the Court and the rule of law,” the bench observed.

Calling the findings alarming, the High Court warned that responsibility would be fixed for the failure of enforcement. “The report is distressing and reflects the dereliction in the discharge of duties by the authorities concerned,” the court said.

The bench further cautioned that, if necessary, it would order a proper investigation by an independent or central agency to ensure accountability.

As directed earlier, East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Manish Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar were present before the court.

A status report placed before the court cited a shortage of personnel in tackling illegal mining, while confirming that a case has been registered and two persons arrested in connection with the blast. However, the court chose not to pass detailed directions at this stage.

“This Court at this stage will not pass any detailed orders but directs that a detailed report be filed within 10 days,” the bench observed.

While dispensing with the personal appearance of the Deputy Commissioner for now, the High Court directed the Superintendent of Police to remain present on the next date of hearing. The matter has been listed for hearing on February 19, 2026.

With inputs from PTI