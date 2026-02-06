Suo moto probe launched into illegal mining after 18 die in Meghalaya mine blast

Guwahati, Feb 6: Following the death of 18 miners in a coal mine blast in East Jaintia Hills district, the Meghalaya Police on Thursday registered a suo motu FIR and launched a detailed investigation into the incident, once again spotlighting the persistent menace of illegal coal mining in the state.

According to police, the case has been registered at Khliehriat Police Station as Case No. 14/2026 under Sections 105, 118(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The FIR also invokes Sections 21 and 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, along with Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, indicating the seriousness of the alleged violations.

In an official press statement, the Meghalaya Police appealed to the public to assist the investigation by sharing any information related to individuals involved in the illegal mining operation.

“If any person has information about other miscreants involved in this illegal act, they are requested to inform the nearest police station immediately. Their identity will be kept confidential and a suitable reward will be given,” the statement said.

Senior police officials, including the Inspector General of Police of the range, along with officers from the mining department, are already present at the accident site to oversee the probe and related operations.

Reacting to the tragedy, Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said the state government would take stringent action against those responsible. He deputed two Cabinet ministers to visit the site and assess the ground situation.

The Chief Minister said the ministers have been directed to inspect the accident site, hold meetings with district officials, and review rescue efforts, relief measures, and the prevailing law-and-order situation.

Reiterating the government’s stand, Sangma said illegal mining activities would not be tolerated under any circumstances and that police have been instructed to act firmly against those found guilty.

Following the incident, multiple ex gratia announcements were made to support the families of the victims. The Meghalaya government announced an assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased miner.

The Assam government announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of three labourers from Assam who were among those killed in the blast.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

The blast once again brought illegal coal mining in Meghalaya under sharp focus. The National Green Tribunal in 2014 banned rat-hole coal mining and other unscientific mining practices in the state, citing severe environmental damage and serious safety risks to workers.

Despite the ban, several deadly incidents linked to illegal mining have been reported over the years, raising questions about enforcement and accountability. As investigations continue into the East Jaintia Hills blast, authorities face renewed pressure to crack down on unlawful mining operations and prevent further loss of life.





With inputs from PTI