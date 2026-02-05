Meghalaya illegal coal mine blast kills 16; Assam CM questions victims’ origin

Shillong, Feb 5: At least 16 labourers were killed and several others are feared trapped after an explosion at an allegedly illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday.

Director General of Police I. Nongrang said rescue teams are engaged in search operations at the site in the Thangsku area, where the explosion occurred earlier in the day.

“We have recovered 16 bodies so far. The exact number of labourers present inside the mine at the time of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More people are feared trapped,” she said.

East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said one person who sustained injuries in the blast was initially taken to the Sutnga Primary Health Centre and later referred to a hospital in Shillong for better treatment.

Preliminary inputs suggest the explosion occurred during coal mining activity at the site, which is believed to be operating illegally.

Asked whether the mine was illegal, Kumar said, “Yes, it seems like that.” He added that the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined and an inquiry will be conducted.

Police said the identities of the deceased are not confirmed as of Thursday evening.

While there were reports suggesting that some of the victims could be residents of Assam, officials said such claims aren't verified.

Reacting to the incident at an event in Jorhat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought details about the victims and questioned claims about their origin.

“The workers might claim they are from Assam, but they can be from Bangladesh as well. So, nowadays, I don't get convinced easily. Because, in my knowledge, no Assamese individual has gone to Meghalaya to work in coal mines,” Sarma said.

He, however, expressed grief over the loss of lives, stating that “death is always painful whether it's of an Assamese or a Bangladesh national.”

Authorities said further details would emerge after the completion of search efforts and the inquiry into the incident.

With inputs from PTI