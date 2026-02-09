Justice B P Katakey panel flags East Jaintia Hills as hub of illegal coal mining

Shillong, Feb 9: The one-man Justice (retd) BP Katakey committee, in its 35th interim report, has identified the East Jaintia Hills district as the district allegedly continuing with large-scale illegal mining and transportation of coal.

The report said that the authorities must “take proactive steps to stop such illegal coal mining activities”. It further urged authorities to expedite investigations into the multiple cases registered with Khliehriat police related to illegal mining and ensure swift legal action against offenders.

The committee mentioned that there are approximately 22,000 rat-hole mine openings and therefore directed all concerned Deputy Commissioners to submit proposals for mine closure, actively involving village headmen and the general public.

“The estimated cost (of closing these mines) must be submitted to the Secretary, Mining and Geology department of the State government within 30 days,” the report said.

The committee also said that the proposals for treatment and closure of acid mine drainage in three villages, and for the transformation of the coal mining area in Sutnga village into a tourism destination, may be considered.

The Committee recommended enhanced drone surveillance, deployment of additional Home Guards, cutting off transportation links of illegal coal, installation of new check-gates on vulnerable routes, and monthly reporting on enforcement actions.

It also called for immediate transportation and auction of illegally mined coal stockpiles and lodging FIRs over missing quantities. The report further highlighted administrative lapses, including unutilized funds of Rs 100 crore lying with the Central Pollution Control Board, urging State departments to submit proposals and accelerate environmental restoration, alternative livelihood programmes, and mine closure plans.

A compliance report in that regard may be submitted on February 28.

Compensation for victims of recent mining incidents and stricter inspections of coal-based industries were also emphasised.





By

Staff Correspondent