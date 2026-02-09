Thangsko blast fallout: East Jaintia Hills DC, SP appear before Meghalaya HC

Shillong, Feb 9: The Meghalaya High Court, on Monday, summoned the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills district over the continued practice of illegal coal mining, days after a deadly explosion at Thangsko left at least 27 labourers dead.

Pulling up the district’s civil and police authorities, the court directed Deputy Commissioner Manish Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar to appear in person. Both officials complied and were present during the hearing.

Speaking to the press after the proceedings, SP Vikash Kumar said the matter remains subjudice. “In connection with the dynamite blast at the illegal coal mine in which 27 labourers were killed, we were asked to appear before the court. Since the matter is subjudice at this stage, we cannot say much,” he said.

The SP said the district administration is taking steps to curb illegal mining activities. “We are doing our bit, as required, to stop such illegal activities,” he added.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations continue at the blast site in Thangsko, though no bodies were recovered on Sunday.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Special Rescue Team remain deployed at the location.

“The investigation is also underway. Arrests have been made and the probe is moving in the right direction. We are confident it will be taken to its logical conclusion,” Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced that the state government would constitute a Judicial Inquiry Commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act to probe the coal mining tragedy.

The explosion occurred on February 5 at an allegedly illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.

Preliminary inputs suggest the blast took place during active mining operations at the site, which is believed to have been operating in violation of existing restrictions. Several labourers are still feared trapped.

The incident has once again brought focus on the findings of the one-man Justice (retd) B.P. Katakey committee, which has been monitoring illegal coal mining in the state.

In its 35th interim report, the committee identified East Jaintia Hills as a district where large-scale illegal mining and coal transportation allegedly continue.

The report noted the presence of approximately 22,000 rat-hole mine openings in the district and directed all concerned Deputy Commissioners to submit proposals for mine closure, with active involvement of village headmen and local communities.

The High Court is expected to continue monitoring the situation as investigations and rescue efforts progress.