Meghalaya orders judicial probe into East Jaintia Hills mine blast that killed 27

Shillong, Feb 9: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on Monday, announced the constitution of a judicial inquiry to investigate the fatal explosion at an illegal coal mine in the East Jaintia Hills district that resulted in the deaths of 27 people.

“The Government has decided to constitute a Judicial Inquiry Commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act to investigate the recent tragic mining incident in the Mynsngat–Thangsko area in East Jaintia Hills,” Sangma said in a post on a microblogging platform.

A senior officer of the Home Department said the judicial inquiry will meticulously examine the circumstances leading up to the incident, determine responsibility and recommend stringent measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The blast triggered an extensive search and rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, district administration and local volunteers.

The painstaking operation continued for several days before all 27 bodies were recovered.

The explosion occurred last week at the illegal mine in the remote Thangsko area of Mynsngat village.

Rat-hole mining, a hazardous method involving digging narrow horizontal tunnels for coal extraction, has been prohibited by the National Green Tribunal since 2014 due to severe environmental and safety concerns. Despite the ban, illegal coal extraction continues to be rampant in the region.

Meanwhile, the one-man panel led by retired Justice B.P. Katakey released its 35th interim report, identifying East Jaintia Hills as a major hub of illegal coal mining in the state.

The committee found approximately 22,000 rat-hole mine openings in the district, underscoring the vast extent of unregulated mining activity.

The report urged authorities to take proactive enforcement action, including proposals for mine closures, enhanced drone surveillance, stricter transportation checks, and community involvement in enforcement.

The panel also directed all concerned Deputy Commissioners to submit detailed closure plans and cost estimates to the Meghalaya Mining and Geology Department within 30 days, emphasising the need for accelerated environmental restoration and alternative livelihood initiatives.

Earlier, in the aftermath of the blast, Meghalaya Police produced two individuals believed to be owners of illegal coal mines linked to the incident before a local court and secured three days of police custody for interrogation.

The accused were identified as Shamehi War (42) of Sutnga Pohwailong village and Forme Chyrmang (36) of Jalaphet Pyrdung village, both in East Jaintia Hills. A third suspect has also been identified and is currently being sought by investigators.

Authorities have registered a suo motu FIR at Khliehriat Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act as part of the legal proceedings.

