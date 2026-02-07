Meghalaya mine blast: Assam sends officials to site as six from state die

Guwahati, Feb 7: The Assam government has sent a team of senior officials to Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills to oversee rescue and relief operations after the death toll of labourers from the state in the illegal coal mine explosion rose to six.

Officials said all six deceased hailed from Cachar.

An official statement issued from Silchar confirmed that senior district-level officers have reached the blast site to coordinate response measures and ensure inter-departmental support.

Five injured workers have been admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where they are receiving treatment under close medical supervision, the statement said.

Among the officials deployed is Roktim Baruah, Additional District Commissioner and CEO of the District Disaster Management Authority, who is overseeing operations on the ground.

The Assam administration has also coordinated with the National Disaster Response Force, with teams from its 1st Battalion based at Patgaon being readied for deployment to strengthen rescue efforts.

“The situation is being monitored at the highest administrative level, and all necessary support systems, including logistics, medical services and communication, have been activated to ensure effective response management,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Assam government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of each labourer from the state killed in the explosion.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam Chief Secretary is in constant touch with his Meghalaya counterpart.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police on Friday produced two persons, believed to be owners of illegal coal mines linked to the blast, before a local court and secured three days of police custody.

District Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said the overall death toll from the incident has now reached 25.

Rescue operations continue amid challenging conditions, with one mine rendered inaccessible due to a landslide.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force, the NDRF, Border Security Force and medical units are engaged in search and rescue operations, while the Army and Air Force remain on standby.

Several workers are still feared trapped, with families of at least six miners reporting their relatives missing. Nine seriously injured workers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said stringent action would be taken against those responsible for the blast and deputed two Cabinet ministers to assess the situation on the ground. Senior police and mining department officials remain stationed at the site.

PTI