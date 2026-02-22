Zubeen Garg case: CM alleges fast-track court push to shape pre-poll sentiment

Guwahati, Feb 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, alleged that political narratives are being constructed around cultural icon Zubeen Garg ahead of the Assembly polls.

Addressing the press at Vajpayee Bhawan, Sarma claimed that efforts were underway to influence public sentiment by linking political messaging with Garg’s memory.

“This is full-fledged politics in the name of Zubeen,” he said, adding, “Some people are trying to create an emotional environment ahead of elections. Our position is clear that Zubeen Garg’s legacy should not be used for political purposes.”

Sarma further alleged that attempts were being made to influence judicial proceedings related to Garg’s ongoing murder case. He claimed there is pressure to transfer the matter from the current judge to a fast-track court for “political reasons”.

“There is pressure to transfer certain cases from the present judge,” he said, adding that such intentions were aimed at securing bail for the accused before the elections.

“Usually, after four or five months in custody, courts grant bail in such cases. But the present judge has taken a strong stand and rejected multiple bail petitions. Now a group has started demanding that the case be transferred to another judge. Their primary intention is to ensure someone gets bail before the elections and then put the blame on me,” he argued.

The Chief Minister maintained that the government has full faith in the existing judicial process but acknowledged that the Cabinet may be compelled to consider the demand if it becomes formal.

“If some people continue to demand a transfer, the Cabinet will take a call,” he said.

Sarma also questioned the intent behind recent visits by Opposition leaders to Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur.

Referring to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit, he said, “She came for political work and visited Zubeen Kshetra as part of her political programme. If the visit was not political, why did she not go to the Martyrs’ Memorial or to Bhupen Hazarika’s samadhi?”

Urging restraint within his own party, Sarma said he had directed BJP leaders to avoid visiting the memorial during the election period.

“I have instructed our party leaders not to visit Zubeen Kshetra until the elections are over. We do not want people to think that we are using Zubeen’s name for political gain,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks hours after Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late icon, raised concerns on social media alleging that the power supply to Zubeen Kshetra had been disconnected.

In her post written in Assamese, she questioned the intent behind the alleged move, “The power supply to Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur has been disconnected. What more is left? What harm has the innocent man done that he has been pushed into such darkness?”

Responding to the claims in a post on a microblogging platform, Sarma said the allegations were baseless.

“Certain misleading claims are circulating that power supply was cut off at Zubeen Kshetra today. This is completely unfounded. At 5:20 pm, an underground cable caught fire due to unauthorised burning of garbage near Koinadhara. As per mandatory safety protocols, feeders were shut down to contain the fire,” he wrote.

He added that power was restored shortly after the situation was brought under control. “At 5:58 pm, power was restored as soon as the fire was doused. Electricity resumed within 35 minutes after all required safety procedures were completed,” Sarma said.