Zubeen Garg death case: Family writes to PM seeking fast-track trial, no bail

Guwahati, January 24: The family of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the constitution of a Special Court, fast-tracking of the trial in Assam, denial of bail to the accused, and active diplomatic and legal engagement with Singapore in connection with the artiste’s death.

In a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister, Garg’s wife, Garima, said the family is approaching the Prime Minister with “faith in the constitutional authority of your office and in the commitment of the Government of India to justice, dignity, and the rule of law.”

Describing Garg as more than a family member, the letter stated that he was “a cultural voice of Assam and of India’s Northeast.”

According to the letter, senior SIT officers travelled to Singapore as part of the investigation. “After nearly three months of inquiry, Assam Police filed a charge sheet exceeding 2,500 pages and, on the basis of the evidence collected, invoked sections relating to murder,” the memorandum said.

The family also highlighted its engagement with Singapore’s legal process, stating that a “detailed and reasoned statement” was submitted before the Coroner’s Court in Singapore.

The submission sought clarity on the sequence of events, safety protocols, human decisions and emergency response mechanisms surrounding Garg’s death.

“These steps are lawful and they are the human rights of a family whose loved one died under circumstances that remain contested,” the letter said.

Rejecting any suggestion of delay or inaction, the family asserted that there had been “no inaction, hesitation, or dilution” in its pursuit of truth, adding that every lawful avenue had been explored “with dignity and responsibility.”

In the memorandum, the family made a series of specific demands to the Centre, including the constitution of a Special Court to ensure focused adjudication and avoid procedural delays, and the appointment of senior and nationally experienced prosecutors to conduct the case.

The family also sought fast-tracking of the trial, stating that “justice is neither delayed nor diluted by time.”

Emphasising custody of the accused, the memorandum said none of the accused should be granted bail until the judicial process is completed and the case reaches its conclusion.

The letter further called for active diplomatic and legal engagement with Singapore to monitor proceedings before the Coroner’s Court, ensure access to all relevant materials and testimonies, explore avenues for mutual legal assistance, and prevent jurisdictional complexities from becoming “a barrier to truth”.

Concluding the memorandum, the family appealed for accountability at every stage of the process, underlining that their sole demand is a fair, transparent and uncompromising pursuit of justice in the death of Zubeen Garg.