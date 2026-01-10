Assam Cabinet appoints five-member special prosecutor team for Zubeen Garg case

Guwahati, Jan 10: A team of lawyers to be headed by senior advocate Ziaul Kamar as special public prosecutor will handle the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case in court.

Announcing the team after a Cabinet meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the team will comprise Brojendra Mohan Chou-dhury as additional special public prosecutor, and Kishore Dutta, Pranjal Dutta and Vikash Jammar as assistant special public prosecutors.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting, said, "A team of special public prosecutors (PPs) will take forward the legal battle. Senior advocate Ziaul Kamar will be the special PP. Brojendra Mohan Choudhury will be the additional PP, and Kishore Dutta, Pranjal Dutta and Bikash Jamar will be the assistant PPs."

While the next hearing of the case is slated for January 17, Sarma added "This five-member team will help in taking forward the legal process," he said.

So far, three hearings in the case have taken place.

In the last hearing, three of the accused, Amritprava Mahanta, Sandipan Garg and Paresh Baishya, moved bail petitions through their lawyers.

The other accused are also likely to move their bail petitions soon.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved a one-time grant of Rs 5 crore to the Zubeen Garg Foundation that was recently formed by the legendary singer’s wife Garima and sister Palme Borthakur.

"The Cabinet has welcomed the family's decision. Later also, if plans for preserving Garg's memory and works are shared, the government will always try to help the trust," he expressed.

With inputs from PTI