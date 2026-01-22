Zubeen Garg case: Two bail pleas withdrawn, order reserved on three till Jan 30

Guwahati, Jan 22: The District and Sessions Judge’s court, on Thursday, concluded hearings on the bail applications of three accused in the Zubeen Garg death case and reserved its order, with the verdict scheduled to be delivered on January 30.

Of the five accused, who had moved the court seeking bail, arguments were heard at length in the cases of Amritprava Mahanta, Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora.

The bail petitions of the remaining two accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sandipan Garg, were withdrawn after their respective counsels informed the court that bail was “not being pressed at this stage”.

Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar submitted before the court that the prosecution had no objection to the withdrawal of the two bail applications.

However, Kamar and his team filed written objections opposing the bail pleas of Amritprava Mahanta, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

Advocate Apurba Kumar Sharma, general secretary of the Lawyers’ Association, Guwahati, confirmed that arguments on the three bail petitions had been completed.

“The hearing on the bail applications of Amritprava Mahanta, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya was completed today. The court has reserved its order, which will be pronounced on January 30. The remaining bail petitions were withdrawn,” Sharma said.

During the proceedings, the deceased’s wife, Garima Garg and sister, Pami Barthakur, were present in court. Speaking to the press after the hearing, Garima said the family was satisfied with the developments.

“We are happy with today’s hearing. The bail hearing for three accused was completed, while two bail petitions were withdrawn. We will know the outcome on January 30,” she said.

Earlier, on January 10, the Assam Cabinet had appointed a five-member team of lawyers, headed by Special Public Prosecutor Kamar, to conduct the prosecution in the high-profile case.

The team includes Brojendra Mohan Choudhury as additional special public prosecutor, and Kishore Dutta, Pranjal Dutta and Vikash Jammar as assistant special public prosecutors.

Meanwhile, proceedings related to the case have also commenced before Singapore’s coroner’s court.

During a hearing on January 14, Assistant Superintendent of Police David Lim of the Police Coast Guard told the court that Garg, 53, had consumed alcohol and repeatedly refused to wear a life vest before jumping into the water from a yacht.

With the court reserving its order, the focus now shifts to January 30, when it will rule on the bail pleas of the three accused.