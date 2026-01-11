Charge framing unlikely on Jan 17 in Zubeen Garg death case: SPP Ziaul Kamar

Guwahati, Jan 11: Framing of charges in the Zubeen Garg death case is unlikely at the next hearing scheduled on January 17, newly appointed Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ziaul Kamar said on Sunday, citing the recent constitution of the prosecution team and the sheer volume of case records that need to be examined.

Addressing the press, senior advocate Kamar said the prosecution requires adequate time to study the case in detail before proceeding with the charge-framing stage.

“The next date of hearing is fixed on January 17, but charge hearing may not be possible as the prosecution team has only just been constituted. We need time to understand the depth and details of the case,” he said.

Kamar, who recently took over as the head of the prosecution, added that he has not yet received all the case files.

“I can begin only after those are in hand. There are also bail petitions, including those related to Amritprava Mahanta, which form part of the proceedings,” he noted.

Explaining the delay, Kamar said the charge sheet alone runs into more than 300 pages, supported by nearly 3,000 documents.

“We can understand the case only after carefully examining all these materials,” he said, adding that while the prosecution remains prepared to face legal challenges, it must operate strictly within the framework of law.

He also pointed to structural challenges in the proceedings, noting that each accused is represented by individual counsel, while the prosecution must present its case as a single consolidated entity.

“This may be termed a legal obstacle, but we have handled similar situations before and will do so again,” he asserted.

On the question of adding charges, Kamar cautioned against viewing the process as a mere technical exercise.

“Adding sections is not the real challenge. The challenge lies in producing evidence before the court to justify those sections. Narratives alone do not stand; everything must be backed by material proof,” he said.

Kamar said he has personally reviewed the court order dated January 3, 2026, which reflects that several petitions are still pending. He noted that the district public prosecutor has sought time to file objections, as recorded in the order sheet.

“We can respond meaningfully only after going through the entire record. The next hearing is on January 17, and we will abide by the court’s directions after hearing both sides,” he said.

Describing the responsibility entrusted to him by the State government as “serious”, Kamar paid tribute to Garg while outlining the scale of the task ahead.

He said the prosecution team comprises six members, including himself, all of whom are experienced advocates.

“They are competent lawyers known to me personally. We hope to take the case forward collectively, but it will require sustained and focused effort,” he said.

Until what he termed “document-related hurdles” are cleared, Kamar said it would be difficult for the case to move decisively forward.

He added that while the precise role of the district sessions court public prosecutor will become clearer in due course, he intends to seek assistance where required.

Referring to the role of informants, Kamar clarified that while they cannot legally conduct the case themselves, they can extend support to the prosecution.

“Informants can assist in the process, but the case has to proceed strictly in accordance with established legal procedure,” he said.