Justice may be delayed, but will prevail: Family in Zubeen Garg case

Guwahati, Jan 16: The family of late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg has expressed hope that justice will prevail in the ongoing coroner’s inquest in Singapore, while raising serious concerns over delays, communication failures and decision-making during the critical hours preceding his death.

Speaking to the media, Zubeen Garg’s uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur said family members were present during the first day of the coroner’s hearing after receiving an official invitation from the Singapore government, which had requested a family representative to attend the proceedings.

“I personally witnessed the proceedings. We were invited by the Singapore government, which wanted a family member to be present. On the first day of the hearing, David Lin gave his statement before the coroner, followed by the yacht captain, who described the entire sequence of events,” Borthakur said.

He added that the pathologist subsequently presented findings from the post-mortem examination, followed by testimony from another assistant associated with the yacht. Later, Rupkamal Kalita gave a detailed account explaining the delay in reaching the spot, what he witnessed and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“All these statements were made before the magistrate. There will be more hearings, after which the coroner will deliver a verdict. Ultimately, it is the coroner who will take the final decision,” he said.

Borthakur underlined that the family’s primary concern centres on the time lost during the emergency.

“The first distress call was made at 3.15 pm, but Zubeen reached the hospital only at 5.35 pm. We believe this window was absolutely crucial. There appears to have been a serious communication failure during that period,” he said.

He said the family submitted a statement requesting a detailed, chronological reconstruction of events, including video footage, wherever available.

“We did not witness Zubeen’s final moments directly. What we know comes only in fragments. We have asked for a clear sequence of events, and our request has been accepted by the authorities,” he said.

Addressing questions about the absence of footage of the final moments, Borthakur said the coroner clarified that it was neither deliberate nor planned.

“The coroner explained that no one expected such a tragedy, and it was not a case where someone intentionally failed to record events,” he said.

Referring to details shown during the hearing, Borthakur said video evidence indicated that Zubeen had refused to wear a life jacket.

“The first life jacket offered to him was oversized. He was then given a smaller one, but he refused that as well,” he said.

However, he stressed that the family was awaiting answers.

“What we want are answers. A major question remains that why was a person who was heavily intoxicated taken out to sea at all? If those around him were truly well-wishers, they would never have taken him into the sea in such a condition,” he said.

Borthakur said the Singapore authorities have remained in constant communication with the family throughout the process.

“We are hopeful of justice. There may be delays, but justice will come,” he added.

On January 14, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Lim of the Police Coast Guard, testifying before the Coroner’s Court, said Garg, had consumed alcohol and repeatedly refused to wear a life vest before jumping into the water from a yacht.

According to details that emerged from the hearing, the 53-year-old singer was severely intoxicated and was not wearing a life jacket when he drowned off Lazarus Island in September 2025.

Lim was the first witness to depose before the court when the inquiry began on January 14.

Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore in September last year sent shockwaves across Assam and the Northeast, with fans and civil society repeatedly demanding clarity and accountability.