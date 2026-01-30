Bail rejected for Amritaprava Mahanta & two bodyguards in Zubeen Garg case

Guwahati, Jan 30: In a significant development in the Zubeen Garg murder case, the District and Sessions Judge’s court on Friday rejected the bail applications of three accused Amritaprava Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s bodyguards, Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora.

The court’s decision came after detailed hearings held earlier on January 22, during which the bail pleas were reserved for orders.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), along with Garima Saikia Garg, had strongly opposed the grant of bail to the three accused, filing separate petitions seeking rejection of their pleas.

The court accepted the prosecution’s arguments, noting the seriousness of the allegations, including criminal conspiracy and financial misappropriation.

Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar argued that the two bodyguards had grossly breached the trust placed in them by the deceased singer.

Refining his submission before the court, Kamar said that Baishya and Bora were entrusted with funds meant for Zubeen Garg’s care and safety but instead “misused and siphoned off the money for their own benefit.”

“They were supposed to protect Zubeen Garg, not exploit him. The money was kept with them in good faith, but instead of acting responsibly, they indulged in financial bungling and misappropriation. Had there been no ill intention, they should have informed the family. Their conduct clearly points towards culpability,” Kamar stated.

On Amritaprava Mahanta, the prosecution maintained that she was not a peripheral figure but an active conspirator.

“Amritaprava Mahanta was fully involved in the conspiracy linked to the crime. Given the nature of evidence and her role, the court found no grounds to grant her bail,” the Special Public Prosecutor said.

Kamar also informed the court that three fresh petitions were filed by the defence on Thursday, seeking details related to an investigation in Singapore.

Expressing surprise, he clarified that the Assam SIT’s probe has no linkage with any Singapore-based investigation.

“Our case and investigation are entirely separate. The defence cannot expect the prosecution to build a defence for them. If they need documents, they must pursue them independently,” he said.

The court has fixed February 13 as the next date of hearing in connection with these new defence petitions, while February 16 has been marked for arguments related to objections raised by a business partner concerning Mahavir Aqua.

Meanwhile, the SIT has also moved the court seeking attachment of properties allegedly linked to the accused. These include properties at Mahavir Aqua Water Factory owned by Siddharth Sharma and an apartment at Orchid View Apartments in Fatasil Ambari.

“If we succeed in establishing that the funds were taken with the intention to misuse them, the State will move to confiscate the money as per law,” Kamar added.

Reacting to the court’s order, Garima Saikia Garg expressed satisfaction over the rejection of bail and reiterated her resolve to fight for justice.

“We are relieved and satisfied that the bail pleas have been rejected. One of the accused has even filed a discharge petition, which is shocking at this stage. There are also petitions seeking attachment of properties, including Siddharth’s apartment,” she said.

“There should be no bail for any of the accused, now or ever. Zubeen treated everyone around him like family. Before he left this world, he made me see the demons hidden behind familiar faces. The people of Assam are my strength and my courage, and with their support, justice for Zubeen Garg will surely prevail,” Garima said in an emotional statement.

The hearing on Friday was attended by Garima Saikia Garg and members of the SIT, underscoring the importance of the proceedings.

Earlier the bail pleas of two other accused Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sandipan Garg were withdrawn after their counsels informed the court that the applications were “not being pressed at this stage.”