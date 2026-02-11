Viral video triggers action, CM directs Dimoria admin to fence Zubeen Kshetra

Jorabat, Feb 11: Moving swiftly after days of public anger over the condition of Zubeen Kshetra, the Dimoria co-district administration began preliminary work for construction of a boundary wall around the memorial site of the late singer at Sonapur.

Temporary vendors operating in the vicinity were removed on Tuesday and a coordinated cleanliness drive was undertaken at the site.

The intervention follows a directive from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after a video recorded by a cab driver went viral, sparking intense debate across Assam on the upkeep and dignity of the resting place of one of the State’s most celebrated cultural figures.

In the widely circulated clip, the driver, who had ferried tourists from Kolkata, voiced embarrassment at the dusty surroundings, absence of basic maintenance, and the presence of small shops near the memorial.

The video struck a chord with the public and was shared by members of Zubeen Garg’s family, amplifying demands for immediate corrective measures.

From early morning, officials of the Dimoria administration, assisted by police, local residents, and members of Zubeen Garg Fan Club, carried out a joint drive.

Sources said temporary commercial establishments falling within the proposed boundary alignment have been dismantled.

Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Garg, accompanied by his brother Arun Garg, visited the Kshetra on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements.

The family members also joined the volunteers in cleaning the Kshetra. Talking to mediapersons, Garima Garg said the artiste had never liked unhygienic environments and that complaints had been mounting for several days.

She stressed the need to institutionalise a mechanism so that cleanliness is maintained every day rather than through occasional drives.

Garima Garg also renewed the family’s demand for firm legal action related to the circumstances of the singer’s death, calling for speedy trial procedures so that those responsible are punished without delay.

Prior to this, the singer’s sister Palmee Borthakur had publicly questioned why a personality who brought global recognition to Assam did not have a properly managed memorial.

Her remarks on social media intensified calls for accountability and structured governance of the site.