SIT report on Gaurav-Pak links expected today; CM says action depends on findings

Guwahati, Sept 10: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expecting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistan, by September 10.

Speaking to the press after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Sarma said, “The SIT deadline was September 10 and they haven’t sought any extension. So, I am expecting the report today. If they had requested more time, you will know it from my office.”

Sarma added that the findings of the SIT will be crucial in determining the government’s future course of action.

“Once the report is submitted, I will have to read it carefully. If the revelations are very serious, I will consult with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister before taking any step. Otherwise, I will take whatever measures are necessary at the state level,” he said.

The Chief Minister also clarified the process of submission, stating that the SIT is expected to hand over its findings either to him or to the Chief Secretary.

The SIT report is likely to shed light on the allegations involving Gogoi and his alleged links with Pakistan's Inter-service Intelligence (ISI) that have stirred political debates in Assam.

Earlier on Tuesday, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi stoked anticipation on Sarma’s promised “big expose” against Gogoi, Akhil reminded that September 10 was the date set by the Chief Minister to reveal alleged links.

“I have been waiting for September 10 since the Chief Minister is going to explode an atom bomb that will shake Assam’s power corridors. He also assured that if his expose is proven wrong, he will resign. So, I am waiting for tomorrow,” he quipped.

Laying out what he called the only two possible outcomes, the Raijor Dal chief remarked, “Either Gaurav Gogoi is going to jail or Chief Minister Sarma will tender his resignation.”

On May 6, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that a SIT probing the allegations had completed its investigation but was awaiting formal documents from international agencies by September 10.