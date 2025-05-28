Gogoi's wife had IB links, influenced foreign investment for ‘climate lobby’: CM

Guwahati, May 28: Just hours after newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi hit out at the ruling dispensation over repeated attacks linking him to Pakistan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back at the Jorhat MP during a post-cabinet press meet on Wednesday.

In line with his recent critiques of the MP, Sarma accused Gogoi and his wife, Elizabeth Colburn, of being part of a “climate lobby”, influencing foreign investment in India.

Making a serious allegation, Sarma claimed Elizabeth Colburn had been “snooping” on Indian intelligence agencies, had informants within the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and influenced potential foreign investments based on their tip-offs.

“His wife kept an eye on the IB for the climate activists. In a report, she had quoted extensively from an IB document. Where did she get that document? She has someone in the IB who feeds her information and, based on that, she advised people on whether or not to invest in India,” he said.

Sarma said he has evidence till about 2017–18 to substantiate his claims. "I have revealed only 10% of the entire picture. Given the evidence I have, the people of Assam will never forgive Gogoi,” the Chief Minister added.

Dismissing the MP's admission that he visited Pakistan in 2013 for his wife, Sarma claimed the APCC chief’s trip had nothing to do with her.

“His visit to Pakistan was to get training. It had nothing to do with his wife. At that time, his wife wasn’t even in Pakistan; she was in India,” Sarma said.

“On September 10, I will reveal their relationship with the Pakistan Army, the Interior Department of Pakistan, and how they are doing all this for ‘a climate lobby’,” he added.

Responding to Gogoi's earlier press conference on the same day, Sarma reiterated that he could have used the matter for political mileage ahead of the 2026 polls but chose to go public because “it’s a matter of national security”.

“Elections will come and go. We have contested elections against his father; if not Gaurav Gogoi, someone else will contest against us. This is a serious matter concerning national security,” the Chief Minister said.