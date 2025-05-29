'Pakistan link' row: After 5-hr SIT grilling, Ripun Bora seeks probe into CM, BJP leader

Guwahati, May 29: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell, on Thursday, interrogated senior Congress leader Ripun Bora for five straight hours in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged Pakistan link of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi.

The questioning, conducted at the CM Vigilance Cell office in Rupnagar, focused on Bora’s public defence of Gogoi and any information he may possess related to the sensational case.

Speaking to reporters after the interrogation, Bora said he had fully cooperated with the officials.

“They asked me why I was defending Gaurav Gogoi, what evidence I had of his innocence, and whether I had any information to aid the investigation,” he said.

He also revealed that the sleuths used a range of techniques — from intimidation and prolonged questioning to calculated friendliness — to extract information. “I told them everything I know,” he added.

Bora further stated that he had urged the SIT to summon Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP leader Diganta Kalita for questioning.

“At a time when India and Pakistan are on the brink of war, how did the Chief Minister claim he was in touch with Pakistani officials to gather documents against Gogoi? He must also be questioned,” Bora said.

He also took a jibe at Diganta Kalita, referring to a social media post where the BJP leader had shared a detailed itinerary of Gogoi’s alleged visit to Pakistan.

“Kalita’s point-wise account of Gogoi’s alleged stay suggests as if he, too, had accompanied him. My question is, how did he know so much if he wasn’t there?” Bora said.

Bora further remarked, "Diganta Kalita was with the Congress at that time and was close to Gaurav Gogoi, so he has all the details of his visit. He must have accompanied him."

The SIT had summoned Bora under case number 5/25, requiring him to appear before them today.

The developments stem from a press conference Bora held on May 25, where he accused the Chief Minister of launching a “political smear campaign” against Gogoi.

Bora had questioned the legitimacy of the allegations and criticised the Chief Minister Sarma for “sensationalising” the matter, even as central figures such as the Home Minister, Defence Minister, and Prime Minister remained silent.