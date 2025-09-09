'After Sept 10 expose, either Gaurav lands in jail or CM steps down': Akhil Gogoi

Guwahati, Sept 9: On the eve of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s promised “big expose” against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi has stoked anticipation, predicting dramatic consequences either way.

Speaking to the press at Gogamukh in Dhemaji on Tuesday, Akhil Gogoi reminded that September 10 was the date set by the Chief Minister to reveal alleged links between the APCC president and Pakistan.

“I have been waiting for tomorrow since the Chief Minister is going to explode an atom bomb that will shake Assam’s power corridors. He also assured that if his expose is proven wrong, he will resign. So, I am waiting for tomorrow,” he quipped.

Laying out what he called the only two possible outcomes, the Raijor Dal chief remarked, “Either Gaurav Gogoi is going to jail or Chief Minister Sarma will tender his resignation.”

The remarks come against the backdrop of Sarma’s repeated allegations that Gaurav Gogoi and his wife maintained links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The Chief Minister has also claimed Gogoi had travelled to the neighbouring country at the ISI’s invitation.

On May 6, Sarma had announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations had completed its investigation but was awaiting formal documents from international agencies.

“We are waiting for visa and passport copies from foreign authorities. Once the legal documentation is in place, the report will be made public. This process may take until September 10,” he had said.

Defending the seriousness of his charge, Sarma added, “This is a grave national security issue. I am not speaking as a politician but as a responsible citizen and the Chief Minister of Assam.”

With the self-imposed deadline now at hand, political circles in Assam are abuzz with speculation.

Observers say September 10 could prove to be a defining moment in the state’s political landscape, depending on whether the Chief Minister produces evidence to back his explosive claims.