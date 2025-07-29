Gaurav’s ‘Pakistan links’ raised in Lok Sabha; Amit Shah asks about border visits

Guwahati, July 29: The alleged “Pakistani links” of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, were repeatedly raised during the special session on Operation Sindoor in the Lower House on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while leading the Centre’s charge on the second day of the debate on Operation Sindoor, launched a direct attack on Gogoi, accusing him of turning a blind eye to the sacrifices of Indian soldiers while allegedly maintaining connections with Pakistan.

“You have visited Pakistan several times. Have you ever gone to see the borders? Have you witnessed the hardships our soldiers face in -43°C, navigating mountains and rivers to keep our nation safe?” Shah asked during his address, referring to Gogoi.

Adding fuel to the controversy, BJP’s Assam unit president and MP from Darrang-Udalguri, Dilip Saikia, told the Parliament that the Assam government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan connections.

“The deputy LoP has travelled to Pakistan 19 times. His wife has reportedly been on their payroll. And now he speaks in the House against Pakistan? If this is not hypocrisy, then what is?” Saikia alleged.

He further claimed that the SIT is expected to submit its findings on September 10.

Saikia also alleged that Gogoi’s speech in Parliament on Monday, where he posed questions about India’s losses during Operation Sindoor, was widely circulated and celebrated by Pakistani media.

“His remarks were seen as undermining India’s sovereignty. Several Pakistani outlets even called him a hero,” Saikia said.

The Congress MP has yet to issue an official response to the serious charges, which come just weeks ahead of a “big expose” promised by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the issue.

With inputs from agencies