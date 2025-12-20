Rail flyover near Deepor Beel raises green concerns; Railways assure replantation

Guwahati, Dec 20: The tranquil wetlands of Deepor Beel, the lone Ramsar site in the state, is at the centre of growing environmental concern after more than a hundred trees were marked for felling to facilitate the construction of an elevated railway flyover.

The proposed project involves a nearly 5 km-long, 21-foot-high railway bridge, planned as a replacement for the existing track that passes close to the wetland.

Official records indicate that the current railway alignment has proved hazardous for wildlife, particularly wild elephants, with around 15 elephant deaths reported in recent years due to train collisions.

The flyover is intended to address this long-standing issue by ensuring safer passage for animals.

While the objective of reducing human-animal conflict has been largely welcomed, the marking of trees has unsettled local residents, environmentalists, and small traders who depend on the area’s natural appeal.

The trees lining the beel are considered vital to the ecosystem, providing habitat for birds and other wildlife while also sustaining tourism.

Conservationist Pramod Kalita described the flyover as a positive initiative but expressed disappointment over the scale of tree marking.

"The flyover will benefit both humans and animals, but cutting so many trees is what we are concerned about. These trees attract tourists and are home to many birds that nest in their branches," he said.









Trees marked for felling near Deepor Beel

Kalita also noted that information obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act suggested trees should be cut only when absolutely necessary and that options like translocation should be considered.

Locals allege that these safeguards are not being adequately followed, as entire stretches of trees have been marked.

Shop owners and residents living around the beel fear that the loss of greenery will directly affect their livelihoods. Many depend on visitors drawn by the wetland’s scenic environment, and they worry that declining footfall could force businesses to shut down.

Local resident Nagen B. said the decision could permanently damage the area’s charm.

“The beauty of Deepor Beel has been preserved by these trees. If they are cut, the natural appeal will vanish, tourism will decline, and people dependent on this place will suffer,” he said, urging authorities to ensure replantation if tree cutting becomes unavoidable.

Environmentalists and residents have now appealed to the railway authorities and the Forest Department to explore alternative construction methods that would minimise tree felling and preserve the wetland’s ecological balance.

Responding to the concerns, a railway official defended the project, stating that the flyover is being constructed as part of a development initiative and in accordance with court directions.

“There have been enough elephant deaths due to railway crossings. This overpass will resolve that problem. A decision was taken in coordination with the Forest Department to cut only the trees that are absolutely necessary,” the official told The Assam Tribune, adding that compensatory plantation would be carried out after construction.

The official further noted that the project is expected to be completed within 6 months and will ultimately benefit both wildlife conservation and rail-based economic activity.