MLAs raise alarm over Deepor Beel dumping, stone-crusher pollution in Assembly

Guwahati, Nov 26: On the second day of the Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, members raised concerns over pollution around Deepor Beel and unregulated stone-crushing units in Dhakuakhana under Rule 301 (Special Mention).

The discussion saw sharp exchanges between the treasury and the opposition, with the government defending its measures while MLAs demanded stronger and more urgent action.

Raising the issue, AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita (Gauhati West) said Deepor Beel, a globally recognised Ramsar site, was suffering severe ecological damage due to unscientific waste dumping by the city.

“Despite its global recognition, waste from Guwahati is being dumped in Deepor Beel. The garbage has now formed a hilly landfill, and sometimes it is even burnt,” Kalita said.

He added, “The smoke and ash engulf nearby areas, harming both the heritage site and the people living around it.”

Kalita accused the Guwahati Municipal Corporation of failing to introduce basic waste-management practices such as door-to-door segregation of wet and dry waste. He urged the government to replicate best practices from Indore, which transformed its solid waste system, and demanded strict fines and penalties to curb unregulated disposal.

Responding to the concerns, Municipal Administration Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah acknowledged shortcomings but insisted the government was taking corrective steps.

“Yes, waste disposal in Guwahati is a huge concern,” Baruah said before being interrupted by Kalita, who alleged the government had done “nothing” on the ground.

Baruah noted that Guwahati generates around 500 metric tonnes of waste daily, of which a plant processes 250–300 MT in two shifts. He detailed the government’s efforts to clear legacy waste at Boragaon.

“We have worked in two phases. In the first phase, 3.61 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste were processed. Another 8.32 lakh metric tonnes were processed through a plant with a 220-MT daily capacity. Altogether, 11.93 lakh metric tonnes have been cleared,” he said.

Baruah added that the old dumping ground is being reclaimed.

“The previous dumping ground in Boragaon is being cleared and we will soon develop an urban forest in its place,” he announced.

He further said that plans for a second waste-processing plant were underway.

Under the same rule, BJP MLA Naba Kumar Doley from Dhakuakhana raised the issue of stone-crushing machines causing serious air pollution and health problems in his constituency.

Environment & Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said he had already taken up the issue with the Pollution Control Board.

“I was myself surprised to know that seven crusher machines are operating in one constituency. It will definitely lead to pollution,” Patowary said.

Linking the issue to broader environmental concerns, the minister said, “Today, the world faces two major threats: global warming and climate change. Pollution has a direct influence on these episodes.”

He informed the House that a committee with PCB officials has been formed to inspect the sites and recommend action.





List of key Bills introduced on Day 2:

• The North eastern regional institute of management (NERIM) university bill 2025

• The AZIM Premji university bill 2025

• The Mising autonomous council (Amendment) bill 2025

• The rabha Hasong autonomous council (Amendment) bill 2025

• The tiwa autonomous council (Amendment) bill 2025

• The deuri autonomous council (Amendment) bill 2025

• The sonowal kachari autonomous council (Amendment) bill 2025

• The thengal kachari autonomous council (Amendment) bill 2025

• The Bodo kachari welfare autonomous council (Amendment) bill 2025

• The assam non-government educational institutions regulation of fees (Amendment) bill 2025

• The karbi welfare autonomous council bill 2025

• Assam elementary and secondary school teacher’s regulation of posting and transfer (Amendment) bill 2025

• The assam education provincialisation of services of teachers and reorganization of educational institutions (Amendment) bill 2025

• The assam education provincialisation of services of non-teaching staff of venture educational institutions (Amendment) bill 2025

• The Assam Jan Vishwas (Amendment of provisions) bill 2025.