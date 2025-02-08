Encroachments block streams feeding Deepor Beel, threatening Ramsar wetland

Guwahati, Feb 8: Expanding commercial and industrial spaces have blocked more than a dozen streams and rivulets originating from the Rani-Garbhanga hills, which feed Deepor Beel, seriously affecting the Ramsar Site wetland's ecology.

Ongoing large-scale encroachments have disrupted Deepor Beel's link with these streams - something akin to cutting off the wetland's oxygen supply. The situation has come to such a pass that a majority of the streams today stand completely blocked by indiscriminate earth-filling and construction of boundary walls right on the streams.

These streams lying within a radius of six-seven km in the Chakardo-Pamohi-Moin-akhorong area have been vandalised by the owners of the commercial spaces, with the government authorities turning a blind eye to such brazen desecration of the natural environment.

"These streams and rivulets are intrinsic to the Deep-or Beel's ecosystem, as they help regulate and replenish its water level and overall ecology. Over a dozen such streams, rivulets and a river, too, have borne the brunt of human vandalism," Bimal Medhi, principal of Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan ME School of Chakardo, said.

"Many streams have been completely blocked, resulting in disruption of freshwater supply to the wetland," said Medhi.

Deepor Beel, which is the State's lone Ramsar Site, is also a bird sanctuary.

During a visit to the area, this correspondent witnessed all the streams in the area except one remaining either partially or fully blocked by boundary walls of different commercial establishments and other private spaces.

The blocked streams include Matalbari, Tapila Pathar (two streams), Bandarkata, Bandh Bandha Ghuli (two streams), Nagini Ghuli, Sal Ghuli, Koljapara, Deosotal, Maghowapara and Posdhora, among others. The Kalmoni river, too, stands blocked in two places.

Growing commercial spaces and changes in land use have been impacting Deepor Beel adversely, with the trend showing no sign of abatement.

"Agricultural land in Deepor Beel's periphery, which has been sold by locals, is being used for commercial and industrial purposes. Land has been developed and filled up, resulting in growing siltation on the wetland. Mush-rooming apartments close to the wetland in areas like Dharapur and Azara are also having disturbing impacts on the wetland. Huge quantities of garbage generated by these apartments are finding their way into the waterbody.

Similarly, the waste including plastics generated by the eateries that have mush roomed right on the bank of the bird sanctuary in Chakardo and Pamohi has defiled the area," Medhi said.

According to Koliya Ingti, a village elder of Chakardo, pollution in the Deepor Beel waters triggered by various factors including dumping of municipal solid waste and discharge of sewage has affected crops as well.

"Earlier, we used to cultivate Sali, Boro and Ahu paddy, but cropping has come down drastically in recent years. The number of birds visiting the wetland, too, has dwindled because of pollution and disturbance," he said.

Ingti added that water hyacinth, too, was spreading to more and more areas of the wetland, with its adverse effects. "All these point to disturbing changes in the ecology of the wetland," he said.

Alkesh Sam Kashyap, president of NGO North East Wetland, termed the development as ominous for the wetland, which has al-ready been grappling with multiple concerns.

"It is clear that the authorities mandated with the task of managing Deepor Beel sustainably are guilty of dereliction of duty. How can people block the natural streams unless the authorities are endorsing it?" he questioned.

When asked, a Forest official said that they would take up the matter in coordination with the district administration.

Conscientious locals, however, allege that the authorities have done absolutely nothing on the matter despite being aware of it. "We have made several representations before the Azara Circle Office but to no avail. The mayhem on the environment continues as before," Bimal Medhi said.

By Sivasish Thakur