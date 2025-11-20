Deepor Beel pollution worsens as elephants abandon eastern stretch, experts warn

Amingaon, Nov 20: The water quality of Deepor Beel, Assam’s only Ramsar Site, has been deteriorating, posing a severe threat to the wetland’s aquatic biodiversity.

Expressing grave concern over the declining health of the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary, internationally acclaimed environmentalist Laxman Teron said that of the wetland’s two parts– eastern and western – the eastern side has suffered the worst damage as it receives polluted water from the Bharalu and Bahini rivers.

According to Teron, the contamination has become so acute that wild elephants from the nearby Rani and Gorbhanga forests no longer drink from the eastern segment. “Herds that regularly visited this part have stopped drinking the water as they find it unfit,” he said. The elephants now move to the western part, where the water is still potable. Their absence from the eastern zone has persisted for the past three years.

Reminiscing the days gone by, Teron said the elephant herds after coming down through four elephant corridors situated 2-5 km apart used to remain in the water body for over seven days. “Earlier, the herds used to move from their habitat to the wetland through all the four corridors. Now, they have to take a longer detour along the bank of the wetland to reach the western part after coming down through the corridors of the eastern side.

Teron added that the toxic water has significantly reduced aquatic vegetation. “Nearly 80 per cent of aquatic vegetation has dwindled, which is alarming for both migratory birds and elephants that depend on these food sources,” he said.

Vegetation such as fox nut, singori, water lily, and underwater species like water spinach – once abundant – are now rare. “These are favourite foods of migratory birds. If they disappear, the arrival of these birds will also be affected,” Teron warned. He further noted that dol grass, a preferred food of elephants, is now scarce.

Moreover, much favoured foods of migratory birds, Nisala khar and Potol khar, both underwater vegetation, have become extremely rare. These birds dive into the water to feed on them. The leaves of potol khar are a favourite food of the fish also, which helps in their growth. Dol grass, a favourite grass of the elephants is also scarce now in Deepor Beel.

An official of the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB), when asked about the water quality, said that samples are collected monthly. A recent site visit in September 2025 showed that water samples from eight monitoring locations mostly met prescribed norms. However, Teron contested this claim, arguing that declining vegetation clearly indicates pollution. “Earlier, the vegetation was so dense that rowing a boat was difficult. At the present moment, pollution levels may be low but the true extent will be known once the rains arrive,” he said.

Asked about the dying vegetation and the elephants’ avoidance of the eastern part, the APCB official stated that a detailed scientific study by the wetland authority or another competent body is necessary.

Teron also criticized the failure to address pollution from the nearby dumping ground, which continues to pose a major threat. He said polluted runoff from the site should be filtered before it enters the wetland. “This is not an insurmountable problem,” he stressed.

Calling for urgent, comprehensive measures, Teron said the wetland must be restored to uphold its global stature. He lamented that for some people, the wetland has become “a milch cow,” with its ongoing afflictions serving vested interests.