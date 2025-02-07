Gauhati HC orders halt on Deepor Beel construction activities

Guwahati, Feb 7: The Gauhati High Court has directed the state government to remove earth filling and stop construction activities in the Deepor Beel area.

During a hearing on Thursday, the counsel appearing for the Public Works Department submitted that earth filling or other construction activities are being carried out for the proposed elevated corridor project near Dharapur Tiniali.

He submitted that since the project for which the earth filling and other construction activities are carried out is now cancelled, therefore, temporary earth filling and other activities will be stopped very soon.

The counsel said that around 6-8 weeks will be required for removing the temporary earth filling and other construction activities.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam directed the PWD to file an affidavit to the effect that the earth filling and other construction activities will be removed by the next date of hearing of the case.

The hearing was related to a PIL filed by Pramod Kalita in 2023. The petitioner was represented by advocate DK Das.





By

Staff Reporter