As Priyanka Gandhi lands, MoS Margherita invites her to witness ‘new Assam’

Guwahati, Feb 19: Union Minister Pabitra Margherita on Thursday hailed what he termed Assam’s sweeping transformation under the BJP-led government, drawing a sharp contrast with what he described as years of stagnation during the Congress regime.

His remarks came as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in the state ahead of the Assembly elections, setting the stage for a renewed political face-off.

In a post on a micro-blogging website, the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Textile, welcomed Gandhi to Assam and urged her to witness the changes the state has undergone in recent years.

He said the state has made notable progress in infrastructure, employment, security and heritage conservation, marking a shift from the challenges faced during earlier governments.

Margherita said Assam had moved from instability to development, attributing the change to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to him, the BJP’s governance had helped convert the state’s potential into measurable growth and opportunities.

Highlighting industrial development, he pointed to the semiconductor facility coming up at Jagiroad, describing it as a major investment that reflects Assam’s emergence as a destination for advanced technology and innovation.

He said such projects would create employment and strengthen the state’s economic base.

The MoS also underscored employment generation, claiming that more than 1.5 lakh jobs had been created in the last five years through transparent recruitment processes.

He alleged that earlier recruitment systems were plagued by irregularities and lacked transparency.

On law and order, Margherita said the security situation in Assam had improved significantly. He noted that families across the state were now experiencing peace after decades marked by insurgency and fear.

He also spoke about welfare measures in tea garden areas, stating that lakhs of tea garden families across hundreds of gardens were finally being granted land rights after generations of waiting.

Highlighting conservation efforts, he said rhino poaching in Kaziranga National Park had reduced drastically due to stronger protection measures.

Margherita further referred to strategic and infrastructure initiatives, including the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Highway that allows fighter jet landings, and the proposed twin-tube tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh aimed at improving connectivity.

He also mentioned cultural and heritage initiatives such as the removal of encroachments at Batadrava Than and the recognition of Charaideo Moidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, calling them symbols of renewed pride in Assam’s identity.

Margherita concluded by urging Gandhi to visit Swahid Smarak Kshetra and pay tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Movement, asserting that the state’s development trajectory “speaks for itself”.

Gandhi, who arrived in Guwahati earlier in the day, visited the Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hill to offer prayers.

She is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with Congress leaders to review the party’s poll preparedness as the state heads towards high-voltage Assembly elections.

