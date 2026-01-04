From Uzanbazar to Boragaon, Guwahati’s new landmarks steal New Year spotlight

Guwahati, Jan 4: As 2026 dawned, Guwahati rang in the New Year with an unprecedented rush of visitors to two of its newest public landmarks. Braving the winter chill, crowds thronged the Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan along the Brahmaputra riverfront and the Boragaon Martyrs’ Memorial, transforming the city into a lively hub of celebration.

The twin attractions, newly opened to the public, have quickly established themselves on Guwahati’s tourism map, drawing visitors not just from across the city but also from other districts and states.

Located on the banks of the Brahmaputra at Uzanbazar, the newly opened Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan has seen a continuous influx of visitors since December.

On New Year’s Day, the crowd swelled to such an extent that movement inside the garden became difficult, forcing the police to temporarily block vehicular traffic in the area.

According to estimates, over 1 lakh visitors thronged the garden on January 1 alone, with thousands continuing to arrive every day thereafter.

Ramani Das, who oversees the garden’s management, said the response has exceeded expectations.

“Since December 20, the number of visitors from outside Guwahati has increased sharply. Every day, more than 10,000 people are coming. On the first day of the New Year, nearly 1,00,000 visitors gathered here and there was hardly any space to stand,” she said.

She added that visitors have come from districts such as Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Hojai, Jorhat and Dibrugarh, besides tourists from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The garden has also become a popular educational destination, with 15–20 school buses arriving daily for student excursions.

During regular opening hours from early morning to evening, over 5,000 people gather at a time, reflecting the park’s growing popularity.

Visitors have largely welcomed the initiative.

Momi Saikia, a visitor, described the park as “very beautiful” and urged people to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness.

Rahul Dekai echoed similar sentiments, saying the riverfront park offers a pleasant space for people of all ages to relax and spend quality time, while stressing the need for proper upkeep by both visitors and authorities.









Crowd gathered at the Swahid Smarak in Boragaon (Photo - @sum_on1512/ IG)

Alongside the riverfront garden, the Swahid Smarak in Boragaon has also emerged as a significant New Year attraction. Recently opened to the public, the memorial ground witnessed a steady stream of visitors throughout the festive period.

On New Year’s Day, thousands gathered at the site, paying their respects while also spending time in the newly developed public space.

Since then, the memorial ground has continued to draw large daily footfall, signaling its potential as both a place of remembrance and a community recreation spot.

With these two destinations gaining rapid popularity, Guwahati’s urban landscape is witnessing a shift toward more inclusive public spaces.