FM Sitharaman inaugurates Rs 632-Cr Brahmaputra Riverfront & Gateway of Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 7: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday inaugurated two landmark projects — the Brahmaputra Riverfront–Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan and the Gateway of Guwahati (Terminal & Jetty) — built at a combined cost of Rs 632 crore.

The event, held along the scenic banks of the Brahmaputra, was also attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who described the initiative as a major stride in redefining Guwahati’s connection with its lifeline river.

The Gateway of Guwahati (terminal and jetty), constructed at MG Road for Rs 305 crore, marks the dawn of a new era in riverine passenger transport in the Northeast.

The facility features the region’s first all-weather floating terminal, designed to berth four catamaran vessels, each capable of carrying 100 passengers.

Spread across 6,800 square metres, it houses a modern terminal building, e-ticketing facilities, a control and command centre for real-time monitoring, and flexible jetty systems to adjust with fluctuating water levels.

The Brahmaputra Riverfront–Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan, developed at Uzanbazar for Rs 327 crore, reimagines the riverfront experience over a stretch of 1.2 km from New DC Bungalow to Kachari Ghat.

The urban park features a 15-metre-wide boulevard, landscaped walkways, cycling tracks, open gyms, children’s play areas, and Assamese-themed gateways, blending leisure, culture, and environmental sustainability.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking at the event, said the inauguration of these two landmark projects marked a “historic moment” for Guwahati.

He stated that with Sitharaman’s presence both projects had been formally dedicated to the people of Assam.

“Not only that,” Sarma said, “we will also expand this riverfront through the Brahmaputra river banks up to Nilachal Hills.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her address, lauded the environmentally conscious design and the technological innovation behind the two projects.

“The Gateway of Guwahati Terminal and Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan have used state-of-the-art technology,” she said. “Being environmentally conscious, they have not obstructed the river’s flow but still provide a beautiful urban landscape.”

She praised the Chief Minister and his team for leading such a visionary initiative, calling the project “a remarkable urban facility and a blend of culture and technology that speaks for itself.”

Sitharaman also appreciated the state’s commitment to preserving local livelihoods and heritage. Referring to the area’s traditional fish market, she remarked,

“The Chief Minister told me there was an old fish market here and I’m glad it hasn’t been removed. That’s a wonderful example of inclusive development.”

Both projects are expected to strengthen Guwahati’s position as a model river city, enhancing passenger mobility, tourism, and sustainable urban growth.