ELFs, Army base, airports: Assam eyes infra shield for 'Chicken's Neck'

Guwahati, Feb 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, said the Centre and state governments are jointly undertaking a series of strategic infrastructure projects across Assam to strengthen national security.

Addressing a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Sarma emphasised that the Northeast is a sensitive and strategically crucial region.

“The Northeast is linked to the rest of India through a 22-km stretch (Siliguri Corridor). Any disruption in this corridor during a conflict situation can affect connectivity. Therefore, we are creating multiple layers of infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted communication and mobility,” he said.

Sarma further highlighted the recently operational emergency landing facility (ELF) at Moran, where fighter jets and transport aircraft landed during Prime Minister's visit on February 14.

"Northeast region is close to both China and Myanmar, and such infrastructure strengthens deterrence. The PM inaugurating it in the presence of the Air Chief Marshal yesterday, has sent a very strong message that India is ready for everything on this front," he said.

Sarma also stressed that in modern warfare, infrastructure becomes the first target. "If airbases or airports are hit, alternative facilities become crucial. The ELF ensures that aircraft, including fighter jets, can operate during emergencies. It is a strategic asset and also useful for civilians during disasters like floods,” he said.

He added that the state government has sought the development of more such facilities across Assam, particularly in flood-prone and remote areas, to ensure dual civilian and military use.

Sarma said strengthening the region’s infrastructure was essential to ensure quick mobilisation of defence forces, logistics, and supplies.

“In 1962, a message went out that Assam could not be protected. Today, we have taken a pledge that such a situation will never be repeated. Strategic infrastructure is being built so that connectivity and defence readiness remain intact,” he said.

Sarma also mentioned that a new Army base has been developed in Dhubri to strengthen security coverage in western Assam, which earlier had limited defence presence along the Siliguri–Hasimara–Rangiya axis.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to explore the possibility of developing four new airports in Majuli, Diphu, Umrangso, and Manas.

“If land is available, these airports can become operational in the next five years. This will improve regional connectivity and boost tourism and economic growth,” he said.

Sarma said the Centre has approved multiple large-scale projects aimed at transforming connectivity in the region. These include the Guwahati Ring Road, the Kuruwa–Narengi bridge, the Kaziranga corridor, and the proposed Silchar–Shillong–Guwahati high-speed highway.

The Chief Minister added that the elevated corridor from Guwahati Airport to Jalukbari is in advanced stages, which will allow seamless travel from the airport to the city.

Another priority project is the four-laning of the Baihata Chariali–Tezpur road, estimated at Rs 14,000 crore, which is currently in the final stage of approval.

Additionally, he announced that construction of the Kamakhya corridor will begin soon after the clearance from the Guwahati High Court.

“The court had asked IIT Guwahati and the National Institute of Hydrology to study the environmental impact. The report confirmed that the project will not harm the ecosystem, and now we will move forward,” he said.

Sarma said more strategic infrastructure, including highways and logistics corridors, will be announced in the coming months as part of a long-term vision for the region.