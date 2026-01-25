Threat to Chicken Neck corridor can come from China, not Bangladesh: Brig Barthakur

Guwahati, Jan 25: Threat to the chicken neck corridor connecting the Northeast region with the rest of the country can come from China and not Bangladesh, observed Brigadier Ranjit Barthakur (Retd).

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Brig Barthakur said that much hype has been created in the media about the possibility of Bangladesh trying to cut off the chicken neck but that country does not have the capacity to do so. A few leaders of Bangladesh can issue such threats but there is nothing to worry, he added.

Brig Barthakur said that Bangladesh can disturb India by helping fundamentalist forces and changing the demography through infiltration but that country cannot dare to target the chicken neck.

However, at the same time, Brig Barthakur said that a threat to the chicken neck can come from China and that is why, India is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality. He revealed that in all war game trainings of the Indian Army, the possible threat from China is discussed and preparations are made to thwart any such eventuality.

Brig Barthakur pointed out that the 33 Corps of the Indian Army is located very close to the chicken neck, while other additional army units are coming up in that area. The Indian Army is fully prepared for the worst case scenario and China will not be able to cut off the corridor, he said.

In the past, China tried to come close to the area but their attempts were foiled. In 2017, China wanted to take over the Doklam area so that a close watch can be maintained by them over the chicken neck.

But that attempt was foiled by the Indian Army. The army personnel of both the countries were face-to-face in Doklam for months and eventually the Chinese army went back.

Replying to a question whether China can use long range weapons to cut off the chicken neck, Brig Barthakur said that it is highly unlikely. Unless a full scale war breaks out, no country will use such weapons against another country. Moreover, China knows it well that India also has long range weapons which can cause extensive damage to China. That is why, the corridor seems safe as of now, he added.