Bangladesh can never cut off Northeast from India: BSF DG SL Thaosen

Guwahati, Jan 22: Although some leaders in Bangladesh are discussing the possibility of cutting off the North East region from mainland India, it will always remain a dream for them, said former Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), SL Thaosen.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Thaosen expressed the view that Bangladesh would never be able to cut off the Chicken Neck Corridor connecting the North East with the rest of the country.

He said that the leaders, who are threatening to cut off the Chicken Neck Corridor, would never come to the ground and fight. The Army will have to fight on the ground to do that. Bangladesh can never match the might of the Indian forces, he added.

Bangladesh had an ornamental Army, which did not fight any battle, and Indian forces are always battle-ready, he pointed out.

On the situation in Bangladesh, Thaosen said that it is a matter of concern for India. He admitted that anti-India forces are gaining ground in Bangladesh. However, at the same time, he expressed the view that not all the people of the neighbouring country are radicals.

Replying to a question on the steps needed to be taken to prevent anti-India elements from sneaking into the country from Bangladesh.

Thaosen said that a multi-layer security arrangement should be put in place. He pointed out that the BSF is guarding the international border with Bangladesh, but in some places the terrain is tough, and it is not possible to keep strict vigil in every inch of the border round the clock.

Thaosen suggested that if someone manages to sneak in, he or she would have to travel by bus or train, and that is why vigilance should be stepped up in all forms of public transport.

He said that people living in the bordering areas should be taken into confidence so that they can inform the authorities if they notice any new faces.

The former BSF DG expressed the hope that the sit-uation in Bangladesh would improve after an elected government comes to power.

He hoped that an elected government would not give free rein to the Pakistani Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) to operate in that country. He said that without India's help, Bangladesh may be able to survive, but the quality of life of people would come down drastically.