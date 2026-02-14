Gauhati HC clears Rs 500 Cr Kamakhya corridor project, cites no risk to shrine

Guwahati, Feb 14: The Gauhati High Court gave its green signal to the State government to proceed with the Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor project, citing that Cites research material and reports have not raised any red flags over the concerns expressed by the petitioners regarding possible damage to the temple and the underground springs.

The National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, which was roped in to study the possible hydrological and geo-physical impacts of the project following the concerns, has also submitted its report, which has been vetted by the IIT, Guwahati. The institute found the project to be a viable and non-damaging”.

The report submitted by the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, and the recommendations of the IIT, Guwahati, have been taken into consideration by the consultant for the preparation of drawings and designs, the court was told.

“We find that with all the research material/reports incorporated in the structural design of the project, there should not be any embargo for the State to proceed with the construction/execution of the project for giving a facelift to the temple(s) and provide easy access for the pilgrims to the shrines located inside the temple premises... Having said this, we also reiterate the assurance given by the learned Advocate General that the execution of the project work would be as per the drawings and designs approved by the IIT, Guwahati and the project would be executed without affecting the temples in any manner whatsoever,” court noted on Friday.

“There is a further assurance that the project would be executed without even in the least affecting the underground holy water springs,” a division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury said in an order, disposing of two petitions.

However, the court gave liberty to the petitioners to have the petitions revived, in case any breach is noticed hereafter till the final execution of the works, by filing a two-page affidavit.

The petitioners were apprehensive that the access corridor project could cause harm to the ancient temple structure, natural caves and sacred underground springs.

The Rs 500-crore project is being planned in an area of around 15,000 sq meters atop the Nilachal hills to provide a state-of-the-art access to one of the most revered shrines in the country, thronged by lakhs of devotees every year.

The project comprises five components, including the three-level corridor from the parking to the temple entrance covering a length of around 350 meters.