Rs 27,000-cr semiconductor plant signals new industrial era for Assam: Bimal Bora

Guwahati, Nov 1: Jagiroad has emerged as a symbol of Assam’s industrial resurgence and India’s technology-driven future, State Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Dispur, the minister said that the Tata Group’s establishment of the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT) project with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore marked a new milestone in the State’s industrial history.

Calling it the largest industrial investment ever in Assam, Borah said the TSAT project is also among the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing initiatives in the country.

He informed that the project, which ranks second in India in terms of investment, will help transform Assam into a global hub for electronics and semiconductor production.

“The project is expected to become operational by 2026 and will produce around 48 million chips per day using advanced packaging technologies like wire bond, flip-chip, and integrated system-in-package (SiP),” the minister said.

These technologies will serve as key components for industries such as automotive, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and consumer electronics, he said.

Borah further stated that the project will generate approximately 27,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, creating new prospects for the State’s youth and attracting skilled professionals from across the globe.

The government has named the site Ratan Tata Electronic City, which will soon become a major hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

Borah mentioned that during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, 14 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with leading global companies like Japan’s DISCO Corporation and Resonac Holdings, and US-based Heraeus Industries and ECA Advanced Solutions. Global logistics giants such as DHL, CONCOR, and Nippon Express have also expressed interest in setting up production clusters in Jagiroad, he added.

Reacting sharply to Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge’s recent remark questioning the rationale behind establishing a semiconductor project in Assam, Borah termed the statement “an insult to the youth of Assam”.

“The Congress consistently views the State through a colonial and condescending lens. Such comments reveal the party’s deep-rooted bias against the people of Assam,” he said.

