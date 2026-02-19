On Day 2, Nabin tours tea estate, naamghar in Upper Assam; backs BJP's growth push

Guwahati, Feb 19: BJP national president Nitin Nabin, on Thursday, visited a tea garden in Assam’s Dibrugarh district and the sacred Barekuri Naamghar in Tinsukia on the second day of his state tour.

Praising the contribution of tea workers and highlighting Assam’s cultural and spiritual heritage, Nabin underlined the party’s outreach to indigenous communities and their heritage.

Accompanied by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia and state Culture Minister Bimal Borah, Nabin interacted with tea workers and lauded their tireless efforts in giving Assam tea global recognition.

“The tea gardens of Assam have earned worldwide acclaim for their natural beauty, and Assam tea is globally respected for its exquisite flavour and quality. This has been possible because of the dedication and hard work of tea workers who bring pride to the state,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Nabin had breakfast at Sonowal’s residence in Dibrugarh along with senior party leaders before proceeding to the Barekuri Naamghar, a key spiritual and cultural centre of the Moran community. He offered prayers and highlighted the harmony between nature and faith in the region.

“I prayed for peace, prosperity and continued progress of the people. This place reflects deep cultural unity where devotion and nature coexist beautifully,” he said, referring to the presence of the rare hoolock gibbons in the area.

The BJP leader also visited the moidam of Motok ruler Sarbananda Singha and paid floral tributes.

On the first day of his visit, Nabin asserted that Assam must chart a path of development so significant that it becomes a model for the entire country.

Addressing party workers in Dibrugarh, he praised the development initiatives and welfare schemes implemented by the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Assam will not bow, Assam will not stop, and Assam will continue to move forward. The state today stands as the gateway of development in the Northeast,” he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, Nabin alleged that previous governments had prioritised vote-bank politics over peace and development.

“The people of Assam have always aspired for stability and progress. What was lacking earlier were clear policies, intent and leadership. Today, the scenario has changed and Assam is moving forward,” he said.

Nabin is also scheduled to address booth-level workers at Manohari Tea Garden before concluding his two-day visit.

With inputs from PTI