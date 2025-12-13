‘Why him?’: Zubeen Garg family finds it hard to comprehend why he was targeted

Guwahati, Dec 13: Following the filing of the charge sheet by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the probe into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg on Friday, the artiste’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, said it remains difficult to comprehend why such a conspiracy was allegedly carried out against someone like him.

“The thought of why such things were done to someone who gave everything to others, still troubles me. How can a being like Zubeen Garg cease to exist like this?” she said, recalling the icon’s selfless nature.

Garima, along with Garg’s sister Palmee Borthakur and Manjula Baruah, visited Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur after the filing of the charge sheet, on Friday. They offered prayers at the memorial and were seen feeding birds at the site.

Speaking to the press, Garima expressed satisfaction over the SIT report, stating that the investigation had progressed exactly as the family had hoped.

“On behalf of our family, we had filed an FIR. We are glad to see the investigation process has gone the way we expected. We thank the SIT for the hard work they have put in,” she said, adding that the outcome of the probe was also in line with public expectations.

Stressing the need for strict punishment, she said, “Every guilty person must receive the harshest punishment. I have faith in the country’s law that no culprit will go unpunished. We want the trial to take place in a fast-track court.”

Zubeen Garg’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, also expressed relief over the filing of the charge sheet, which includes murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

“A massive charge sheet has been filed with a lot of evidence. Just thinking about the word ‘murder’ makes our hearts shiver. The sections charged against the accused have given us some relief. It is not just us, but the entire state wants fast-track proceedings,” she said.

Palmee added that the SIT must have gathered substantial evidence to proceed in this manner. “They have taken the investigation forward the way we wanted to and also the way the public wanted. I feel they will be able to establish the case in court as well,” she said.

Responding to queries about the possible involvement of Singaporean agencies, Garima said the family had full faith in the Assam Police and the judicial system.

“The investigation is based on the FIR filed by us. We have not thought about involving anyone else,” she said.

